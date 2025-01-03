3.5 C
News

Bernie Sanders criticizes Elon Musk over H-1B visa use for hiring cheaper foreign labor

By: vibhuti

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), joined by fellow Senators, speaks at a news conference on restricting arms sales to Israel at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. Sanders held the news conference to discuss Wednesday's Senate floor vote on a Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRD) to block the sale of certain offensive arms to Israel. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

US Senator Bernie Sanders has launched a sharp critique against Elon Musk, accusing the tech billionaire of exploiting the H-1B visa system to hire foreign workers, particularly from India, at lower wages instead of employing highly skilled American labor.

Sanders’ remarks come amid growing debates over the H-1B visa program, which allows US companies to recruit specialized talent from abroad.

In a statement released Thursday, Sanders, known for championing workers’ rights, claimed Musk’s endorsement of the H-1B program prioritizes reducing labor costs over addressing talent shortages. The senator alleged that large corporations, including Tesla, use this program to replace high-paying American jobs with lower-wage foreign workers, which ultimately undermines domestic labor markets while benefiting billionaires.

“Elon Musk is wrong,” Sanders stated on X, formerly Twitter. “The H-1B visa program’s primary purpose is not to bring in the best and the brightest but to replace good-paying American jobs with low-wage labor from abroad.” Sanders also called for significant reforms to the visa program to ensure American workers are not displaced by cheaper international labor.

Musk has consistently defended the H-1B visa program, arguing that the U.S. faces a significant shortage of highly skilled tech workers. According to Musk, foreign talent is critical to companies like Tesla and SpaceX, with many of their engineers having entered the U.S. through the H-1B program.

Musk emphasized that these workers contribute to innovation and growth in industries vital to the U.S. economy.

However, Sanders pushed back on Musk’s claims, citing Tesla’s recent layoffs. Earlier this year, Tesla reportedly let go of over 7,500 American employees while continuing to hire H-1B visa holders.

Sanders questioned the alignment of Tesla’s hiring practices with Musk’s assertions about the need for specialized skills. He noted that some H-1B workers were hired for roles like associate accountants and mechanical engineers, which he argued should be filled by qualified American workers.

The debate over the H-1B visa program has reignited in political circles. Figures like Laura Loomer and Steve Bannon have criticized the program, claiming it disadvantages American workers.

Conversely, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a Musk ally, defended the necessity of foreign workers, stressing that the U.S. must reform its education system to produce a skilled workforce capable of filling these roles.

Musk’s stance on H-1B visas has gained support from other influential voices, including former President Donald Trump. Trump highlighted the importance of attracting highly skilled individuals to strengthen the U.S. economy.

“The U.S. needs to bring in smarter individuals,” Trump stated, reaffirming the economic value of foreign talent.

While the H-1B program remains a contentious issue, Sanders has amplified calls for prioritizing American labor in reforms, arguing that the current system risks exacerbating income inequality and displacing domestic workers.

