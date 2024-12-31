Former OpenAI engineer Suchir Balaji found dead, mother says ‘it was not suicide’

Suchir Balaji, a former OpenAI engineer and whistleblower known for his critical contributions to artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on November 26, 2024.

While the San Francisco police ruled his death a suicide and stated that no evidence of foul play was discovered during the initial investigation, Balaji’s mother, Poornima Ramarao, has raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death and is calling for an FBI investigation.

In her plea for justice, Ramarao has alleged inconsistencies in the official account. Sharing her suspicions on social media platform X, she wrote, “Suchir’s apartment was ransacked, signs of struggle in the bathroom and looks like someone hit him in the bathroom based on blood spots. It’s a cold-blooded mudr declared by authorities as suicide. Lobbying in SF city doesn’t stop us from getting justice. We demand FBI investigation.”

Balaji’s death has gained attention globally, with Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual, supporting Ramarao’s claims of foul play. Musk responded to her post on X with the statement: “This doesn’t seem like a suicide.” He has also publicly expressed his willingness to assist the family in their quest for justice.

Balaji was a prominent figure in the AI community, having joined OpenAI in 2018 as a summer intern during his studies at the University of California, Berkeley. After graduating, he returned to work at the organization and played a pivotal role in developing WebGPT, an early project that laid the foundation for ChatGPT.

“Suchir’s contributions to this project were essential, and it wouldn’t have succeeded without him,” said OpenAI co-founder John Schulman in a heartfelt memorial post. Schulman further praised Balaji’s exceptional attention to detail and his ability to identify subtle errors, qualities that made him a standout engineer and scientist.

Update on @suchirbalaji We hired private investigator and did second autopsy to throw light on cause of death. Private autopsy doesn’t confirm cause of death stated by police. Suchir’s apartment was ransacked , sign of struggle in the bathroom and looks like some one hit him… — Poornima Rao (@RaoPoornima) December 29, 2024

Beyond his technical expertise, Balaji became known for his whistleblowing efforts. In an October profile by The New York Times, he raised concerns about potential data compromises involving ChatGPT. He later indicated to the Associated Press that he planned to testify in major copyright infringement cases. Notably, Balaji was named in a November 18 court filing by The New York Times as someone potentially possessing critical documents in its copyright infringement lawsuit against OpenAI.

The circumstances of his death, coupled with his role in significant legal and ethical battles, have fueled speculation about foul play. A private autopsy and investigation commissioned by Balaji’s family reportedly revealed findings that contradict the official conclusion of suicide.

As the case garners more attention, the calls for a thorough FBI investigation intensify. Supporters, including Musk, have urged authorities to revisit the evidence. Meanwhile, Balaji’s groundbreaking contributions to AI and his advocacy for transparency and accountability in the tech industry remain a testament to his legacy.