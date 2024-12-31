1.6 C
New York
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Subscribe
HomeNewsCongressman Shri Thanedar condemns Hinduphobia amid H-1B visa controversy, says racism is...
News

Congressman Shri Thanedar condemns Hinduphobia amid H-1B visa controversy, says racism is still alive in America

By: vibhuti

Date:

Shri Thanedar highlighted the challenges faced by the Indian-American community during the ongoing immigration debate. (Photo credit: @RepShriThanedar)

Related stories

News

Indian American organization AAPI launches bone marrow and stem cell registration drive to help cancer patients

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI),...
News

Time traveler predicts Trump-Musk fallout in 2025, hints at billionaire’s political future

A self-proclaimed time traveler, who previously gained attention for...
News

Former OpenAI engineer Suchir Balaji found dead, mother says ‘it was not suicide’

Suchir Balaji, a former OpenAI engineer and whistleblower known...
News

Death of Indian American former OpenAI employee sparks calls for FBI probe, Musk reacts

The death of 26-year-old Suchir Balaji, a former employee...
News

Indian American entrepreneur faces threats amid H1-B Visa debate, deletes post on X

Amid a contentious debate over the H1-B visa program...

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has taken a firm stand against the rising Hinduphobia in the United States, particularly as the debate over the H-1B visa program intensifies. Amid growing calls from some of Donald Trump’s supporters and immigration hardliners to scrap the H-1B program, Thanedar introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning Hinduphobia and emphasized the need to combat racism.

Speaking out on social media, Thanedar highlighted the challenges faced by the Indian-American community during the ongoing immigration debate.

The H-1B visa, central to the current controversy, is a non-immigrant visa that enables U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in specialized fields requiring technical or theoretical expertise. Many tech companies rely on this program to hire skilled professionals from countries like India and China. Despite its importance to the tech industry, the H-1B visa program has faced criticism for allegedly allowing businesses to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign employees.

President-elect Donald Trump, who restricted the H-1B program during his first administration in 2020, has expressed support for it this time around. However, the program remains divisive, with some immigration hardliners pushing for its elimination.

The debate escalated when right-wing influencer Laura Loomer criticized Trump’s decision to appoint Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as an advisor on artificial intelligence policy in his upcoming administration. Krishnan, who advocates for bringing more skilled immigrants to the US, faced backlash from immigration critics.

- Advertisement -

Loomer condemned the move, calling it “not America First policy” and accusing tech executives aligned with Trump of pursuing self-enrichment at the expense of American interests.

Adding fuel to the debate, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy weighed in by critiquing American culture. He argued that it promotes mediocrity rather than rewarding academic excellence and merit-based success.

The tech industry, which depends heavily on H-1B visas to maintain its competitive edge, continues to lobby for an increase in the number of visas issued annually. Proponents argue that these visas are essential for attracting top global talent to the U.S., ensuring innovation and economic growth.

The conversation around the H-1B program has become a flashpoint, exposing deeper divisions over immigration and identity in America. Thanedar’s resolution and outspoken stance against Hinduphobia have drawn attention to the broader implications of the debate, underscoring the need for a balanced approach that addresses economic needs while combating prejudice and promoting inclusivity.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Death of Indian American former OpenAI employee sparks calls for FBI probe, Musk reacts
Next article
Former OpenAI engineer Suchir Balaji found dead, mother says ‘it was not suicide’
Yahoo Finance Is A Website That Provides Financial News, Press Release, Market Data, And Tools To Help Users Make Informed Investment Decisions.
Please Contact Us [email protected]

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ trailer reactions: Fans compare Shankar’s telugu debut to his iconic past films

Entertainment 0
The highly anticipated trailer of Game Changer, Shankar’s maiden...

Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming glimpses from new year getaway in Thailand with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Entertainment 0
Alia Bhatt delighted her fans on Thursday by sharing...

Air India launches non-stop flight between Delhi and Newark

Business 0
AIR INDIA on Thursday (2) started operating its advanced...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc