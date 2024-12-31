Congressman Shri Thanedar condemns Hinduphobia amid H-1B visa controversy, says racism is still alive in America

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has taken a firm stand against the rising Hinduphobia in the United States, particularly as the debate over the H-1B visa program intensifies. Amid growing calls from some of Donald Trump’s supporters and immigration hardliners to scrap the H-1B program, Thanedar introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning Hinduphobia and emphasized the need to combat racism.

Speaking out on social media, Thanedar highlighted the challenges faced by the Indian-American community during the ongoing immigration debate.

Racism in America is still alive and well, and we must stand up to it together. Just read the replies to any recent post that includes “H-1B” to see the deplorable rhetoric targeting Indian Americans. That’s why I introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning all Hinduphobia. — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) December 30, 2024

The H-1B visa, central to the current controversy, is a non-immigrant visa that enables U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in specialized fields requiring technical or theoretical expertise. Many tech companies rely on this program to hire skilled professionals from countries like India and China. Despite its importance to the tech industry, the H-1B visa program has faced criticism for allegedly allowing businesses to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign employees.

President-elect Donald Trump, who restricted the H-1B program during his first administration in 2020, has expressed support for it this time around. However, the program remains divisive, with some immigration hardliners pushing for its elimination.

The debate escalated when right-wing influencer Laura Loomer criticized Trump’s decision to appoint Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as an advisor on artificial intelligence policy in his upcoming administration. Krishnan, who advocates for bringing more skilled immigrants to the US, faced backlash from immigration critics.

Loomer condemned the move, calling it “not America First policy” and accusing tech executives aligned with Trump of pursuing self-enrichment at the expense of American interests.

Adding fuel to the debate, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy weighed in by critiquing American culture. He argued that it promotes mediocrity rather than rewarding academic excellence and merit-based success.

The tech industry, which depends heavily on H-1B visas to maintain its competitive edge, continues to lobby for an increase in the number of visas issued annually. Proponents argue that these visas are essential for attracting top global talent to the U.S., ensuring innovation and economic growth.

The conversation around the H-1B program has become a flashpoint, exposing deeper divisions over immigration and identity in America. Thanedar’s resolution and outspoken stance against Hinduphobia have drawn attention to the broader implications of the debate, underscoring the need for a balanced approach that addresses economic needs while combating prejudice and promoting inclusivity.