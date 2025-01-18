TikTok CEO thanks Trump for efforts to keep app legal amid Supreme Court ruling on ban

TikTok’s future in the US hangs in the balance following a Supreme Court ruling that upholds a law banning the app unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divests its ownership.

Despite the uncertainty, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew expressed gratitude towards President-elect Donald Trump, who has signaled his intent to find a resolution that keeps the popular app operational in the U.S.

In a video message shared on TikTok, Chew said, “On behalf of everyone at TikTok and all our users across the country, I want to thank President Trump for his commitment to work with us to find a solution that keeps TikTok available in the United States. This is a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship.”

Chew emphasized Trump’s understanding of TikTok’s platform and influence, adding, “We are grateful and pleased to have the support of a president who truly understands our platform — one who has used TikTok to express his own thoughts and perspectives, connecting with the world and generating more than 60 billion views of his content in the process.” He concluded by saying, “More to come.”

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected TikTok and ByteDance’s appeal to halt the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The law, set to go into effect on Sunday, Jan. 19, requires ByteDance to sell its stake in TikTok to a non-foreign entity or face a nationwide ban on the app’s distribution and hosting.

The unanimous ruling underscored Congress’s concerns about TikTok’s data collection practices and its ties to China, stating, “Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary.”

As the decision looms, Trump has taken a central role in the unfolding saga. On Truth Social, he acknowledged the court’s decision, writing, “The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it. My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!”

Trump’s history with TikTok is complicated. During his first term as president, he attempted to ban the app over similar national security concerns. However, since joining TikTok in June 2024 during his presidential campaign, he has garnered over 14.8 million followers, using the platform extensively to connect with younger audiences.

At a press conference in December, Trump called TikTok a key tool in engaging young voters, stating, “I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok.” In September 2024, he urged voters on Truth Social to support him, saying, “FOR ALL THOSE THAT WANT TO SAVE TIK TOK IN AMERICA, VOTE TRUMP!”

TikTok’s legal team is exploring options as the ban approaches. Trump has hinted at issuing an executive order to pause enforcement of the law, giving his administration time to negotiate a resolution. However, legal experts are uncertain if Trump has the authority to halt the law’s enforcement unilaterally.

Chew is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, where he will sit “in a position of honor on the dais,” according to the New York Times.

Despite Trump’s assurances, tech giants like Apple, Google, and Oracle, which host TikTok on their platforms, may be reluctant to defy the ban. The law imposes significant penalties, including fines of $5,000 per user, on companies that distribute or host TikTok.

In a recent amicus brief, Trump’s team requested the Supreme Court delay the ban’s implementation to allow for a negotiated resolution. The filing argued for a solution that addresses national security concerns while protecting the First Amendment rights of TikTok’s millions of U.S. users.

For now, it remains unclear whether TikTok will continue to operate beyond the Jan. 19 deadline. As tensions rise, millions of American users and businesses dependent on the app await Trump’s next move.