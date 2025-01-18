Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Kareena Kapoor reveals attacker’s behavior

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering after being stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The shocking incident occurred early Thursday (16) morning when an intruder broke into Saif’s 12th-floor apartment at the Satguru Sharan building. Saif, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their children Taimur and Jeh were present at the time of the attack.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, in her statement to the police, recounted the harrowing experience, describing how the assailant became aggressive during the scuffle with Saif. “The attacker got very aggressive during the struggle with Saif, stabbing him multiple times,” Kareena said, as reported by news agency PTI. However, she clarified that the intruder “did not touch any jewellery that was kept in the open” inside the apartment.

The 53-year-old actor suffered severe injuries, including multiple stab wounds to his spine and neck. When Saif was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, doctors discovered a knife lodged in his spine, causing a dangerous spinal fluid leak. Emergency surgeries were conducted, and hospital authorities have confirmed that Saif is now “out of danger” and recovering.

During the incident, Saif’s eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, reportedly carried his bleeding father to the hospital in an autorickshaw. This quick action ensured timely medical attention, minimizing further complications from the injuries.

In the aftermath of the incident, Kareena Kapoor was taken to her sister Karishma Kapoor’s home in Khar. The family is reportedly shaken by the event, particularly the terrifying experience endured by their children, Taimur and Jeh.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Kareena had stepped out for a girls’ night with her sister Karishma and actress Sonam Kapoor just hours before the robbery attempt. This left many fans speculating about the vulnerability of the home during such situations.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has intensified its efforts to locate the suspect behind the attack. Twenty dedicated teams have been deployed to investigate and apprehend the attacker. The police have assured the public that they are leaving no stone unturned in their search.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among Bollywood stars and fans alike, with many expressing shock over the attack’s boldness and brazenness. Security measures around celebrity residences are also being scrutinized in light of this event.

While the film fraternity has largely come forward to support Saif and his family, some comments have raised eyebrows. Actress Urvashi Rautela’s remarks about the incident have left fans bewildered, prompting heated debates online.

As Saif Ali Khan recovers, his fans and well-wishers hope for his speedy recovery and justice for the crime committed. This shocking episode highlights the need for enhanced security and vigilance, even in the most seemingly secure locations.