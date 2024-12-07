Potential TikTok ban in the US, where will the 170 million the US TikTok users migrate?

As the United States gears up for a potential nationwide TikTok ban starting January 2025, confusion and denial among the platform’s massive user base continue to dominate the narrative. Despite President Joe Biden signing the ban into law in April 2024, many TikTok users remain unaware or unclear about the implications.

A study conducted by Group RFZ in September 2024 revealed that 51 per cent of avid TikTok users—those engaging with the platform at least five times weekly—are unaware of the looming ban.

Among those familiar with the development, only 38 per cent accurately understand its details. Adding to the ambiguity, 42 per cent of respondents claimed they would continue using TikTok despite the ban.

The primary driving force for this unprecedented move is national security concerns. Lawmakers fear that ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, could be compelled to share U.S. user data with the Chinese government. To prevent this, the law requires ByteDance to sell TikTok to a government-approved buyer by January 2025.

Once the ban takes effect, app stores in the U.S. will be required to remove TikTok, and ByteDance will be barred from providing app updates and support. Over time, this would render the platform unstable and unusable.

- Advertisement -

The widespread confusion surrounding the TikTok ban can be attributed to several factors. The media coverage of the issue has been sporadic since April, and ByteDance itself has made few public statements, likely aiming to downplay the matter.

User denial also seems to play a role. With TikTok being a dominant force in social media, many find it hard to believe that such a powerful app could face a nationwide ban. The Group RFZ study found that 43 per cent of users think the ban is unlikely, compared to 36 per cent who believe it will happen. Millennials are more inclined to believe in the ban’s enforcement than Gen Z.

Interestingly, not all users oppose the ban. While 48% strongly oppose it—citing concerns about freedom of speech and government overreach—21 per cent are in favor, provided the platform is not sold to a U.S.-approved buyer.

For influencers, marketers, and brands, the big question is: where will the 170 million U.S. TikTok users migrate? According to the study, YouTube emerges as the frontrunner, with 46 per cent of users planning to increase their engagement on the platform. Other platforms like Instagram (39 per cent), YouTube Shorts (38 per cent), Facebook (30 per cent), and X (formerly Twitter) (23 per cent) are also likely to see a surge in usage.

YouTube’s algorithmic discovery, particularly through its Shorts feature, makes it an appealing alternative for TikTok users. This shift is especially critical for brands targeting Gen Z, who rely heavily on TikTok for product recommendations, news, and entertainment.

The ban could also impact overall social media usage in the U.S. The study indicates that 37 per cent of respondents would reduce their time on social media if TikTok is banned. This figure rises to 42 per cent among women and 46 per cent among 18–24-year-olds.

With the potential ban drawing closer, it’s essential for PR teams and marketers to adapt proactively. Diversifying content strategies and experimenting with other platforms are crucial steps to ensure continuity. Brands should identify influencers who perform well across multiple platforms and test campaigns to gauge what works best.

The golden rule remains: never rely solely on one platform. In the rapidly evolving social media landscape, staying agile and prepared is the key to long-term success.