Isha Ambani sells luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

By: vibhuti

Date:

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani (L) poses with his wife and Founder Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani (R) and daughter Isha Ambani (C) as they attend the launch of the 'Jio World Plaza' mall in Mumbai on October 31, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, has sold her ultra-luxurious Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for a staggering ₹494 crore. This high-profile transaction was reported by the Economic Times.

The Beverly Hills estate holds special significance for Isha as it was her residence during her pregnancy in 2022. During this period, her mother, Nita Ambani, stayed by her side, making the house a place of personal and familial importance.

The property had been listed intermittently over the last five years before finally closing in an all-cash deal with the Hollywood couple. Its sale marks the end of a long-standing connection between the Ambani family and the Los Angeles luxury real estate market.

Spread over an expansive 5.2 acres, the mansion exemplifies opulence with a 155-foot infinity pool, a private pickleball court, salon facilities, gyms, and spas. The estate also includes 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, sprawling lawns, and state-of-the-art outdoor entertainment areas. These features underscore the property’s reputation as one of the most coveted addresses in Beverly Hills.

The estate’s stunning design, unparalleled amenities, and sheer grandeur make it a jewel in the luxury real estate market. With its impeccable views and sprawling layout, it perfectly complements the lifestyle of its new owners, Hollywood icons Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

This headline-grabbing sale adds another chapter to the Ambani family’s high-profile real estate investments and transactions globally.

