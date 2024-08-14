Threats escalate for Sikh community leaders in North America after Trudeau’s India allegations

The Sikh community in the US and Canada has seen a rise in threats following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist. Dr. Jasmeet Bains, the first Sikh American elected to the California Assembly, has faced significant threats after California’s resolution on the 1984 Sikh killings. Since August of last year, she has received over 100 threatening messages, experienced surveillance, and encountered vandalism at her home.

In response to these incidents, Bains has been advised by the state assembly Sergeant-at-Arms and contacted by the FBI. She now screens calls, avoids traveling alone, and occasionally requests security. “My life has changed,” Bains said. “I don’t go anywhere alone anymore. I make sure my staff is with me at all times, which is hard for someone as independent as me.”

The threats against Bains and other Sikh leaders come amid ongoing investigations into violent incidents involving Sikh separatists. Sikh community leaders, including elected officials, have reported harassment, surveillance, and doxxing, with some receiving warnings from the FBI or Royal Canadian Mounted Police last year. The FBI has warned about “transnational repression” and issued a public service announcement in Punjabi.

In Canada, four Indian nationals are charged with the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In the US, Nikhil Gupta faces charges related to plotting against separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. India denies any involvement in these cases.

Many Sikh activists suspect Indian government involvement in the threats but find it challenging to substantiate this due to anonymous sources. Kanwarpal Singh of Dal Khalsa accused the Indian government of attempting to isolate Sikh separatists without specifying whether the actions were domestic or international.

The Indian embassy in Washington and Modi’s office did not comment. The FBI and Canadian federal police have not provided details on the threats or the potential involvement of foreign states.

Pannun, leader of Sikhs for Justice, continues to face online threats, while Pritpal Singh reported ongoing surveillance and threats after an FBI warning. Nate Schenkkan of Freedom House labelled the situation as a severe case of transnational repression, noting India’s apparent disregard for diplomatic and legal consequences. Harjap Singh Japhi also reported threats and FBI inquiries, though these claims remain unverified.