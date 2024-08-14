22.9 C
British Labour MPs leave X over Musk’s support for far-right voices

By: Shelbin MS

FILE PHOTO: In this photo illustration the Twitter account of Elon Musk is seen on a mobile cellphone on April 21, 2023 in Knutsford, UK. (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Labour MPs are leaving X, formerly known as Twitter, over concerns about the platform’s decline under Elon Musk’s ownership. The Guardian reports that dissatisfaction with X’s role in spreading misinformation, particularly related to far-right-led riots in England and Northern Ireland, has prompted this exodus.

 

Two MPs have already deactivated their accounts, with Noah Law leading the departure. Other MPs are exploring alternative platforms such as Threads and Bluesky. Jess Phillips, a Home Office minister with over 700,000 followers on X, has announced a reduction in her usage due to the platform’s “despotic” atmosphere. Another government minister has also expressed reluctance to return to X because of Musk’s management.

 

Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X, has faced criticism for his handling of the platform. His remarks suggesting that the UK riots signify an “inevitable civil war” and his criticism of the government’s approach to misinformation have exacerbated discontent. His decisions to reinstate controversial figures like Donald Trump and Tommy Robinson have also contributed to the platform’s decline.

Labour MP Josh Simons has raised concerns about Musk’s influence on X’s algorithms, which he believes have amplified extremist voices. He is considering Bluesky as an alternative. Lewis Atkinson has created a list of colleagues using Threads to reduce reliance on any single platform. Jo Platt, MP for Leigh, left X before the general election, citing the platform’s rapid decline and unchecked misinformation.

 

The recent unrest, driven by false claims about a Muslim asylum-seeker, has led to calls for stricter regulation of social media. Downing Street has indicated that stronger measures might be introduced if platforms fail to address disinformation effectively. Technology Secretary Peter Kyle is engaging with social media executives to address these issues.

 

Despite the ongoing issues, the government remains committed to using X as one of its communication channels, focusing on enforcing the Online Safety Act to enhance platform accountability.

