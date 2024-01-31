10 C
London
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Subscribe
HomePakistan newsTerrorist attacks kill 15 in Pakistan’s Balochistan province
Pakistan news

Terrorist attacks kill 15 in Pakistan’s Balochistan province

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Imran, wife get 14 years jail in graft case

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan received a 14-year...
Headline Story

Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail for leaking state secrets

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was handed a...
Pakistan news

Father kills son in Pakistan over election flag dispute

According to police reports, a father killed his son...
Pakistan news

Pakistan holds emergency security meeting following air strikes with Iran

The prime minister of Pakistan is scheduled to convene...
Headline Story

Pakistan missile strike on Iran kills three women, four children

In Iran’s southeast border region, a missile attack launched...

In Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, heavily armed terrorists executed three coordinated attacks, including a strike on a high-security prison. The assaults resulted in the deaths of four law enforcement officers and two civilians. A subsequent gunbattle ensued, leading to the death of nine militants involved in the attacks.

The attacks took place on Monday (29) in Mach town, some 70 kilometres from the provincial capital Quetta, officials said.

A press release issued from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday night said that on the night between January 29 and 30, “multiple terrorists, including suicide bombers, attacked Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan, which was effectively responded by law enforcement agencies (LEAs).”

Nine terrorists were killed and three injured and captured by security forces when they tried to apparently penetrate the high-security central Mach Jail where some dangerous militants and death row prisoners are incarcerated.

The ISPR also confirmed the death of four security personnel and two civilians since Monday night.

It said security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised and were carrying out an “ensuing operation.”

“Nine terrorists, including three suicide bombers, were “sent to hell till now” while three were injured,” the statement said.

A senior police official earlier said at least 15 rockets were fired at the Central Mach Jail. The banned separatist group the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) Majeed group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

After the attacks, a heavy gunbattle lasting several hours ensued between the security forces and the attackers who tried to retreat into the mountains.

The caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the final clearance operation in Mach is still underway.
“The situation in the area has been stabilised,” Achakzai said on social media platform X.

Monday night’s attack against security forces is the deadliest by militants this year.

Last year in November at least 14 soldiers were killed when militants ambushed them in the port town of Gwadar. The attack was an apparent retaliation for Pakistani strikes on what the country said were insurgent hideouts in Iran earlier in January.

The BLA threatened to launch attacks on security forces in Balochistan and elsewhere following Pakistan’s January 18 strikes on their camps in Iran that left at least nine persons dead.

The strikes were made in response to an Iranian strike in Pakistan that appeared to target a different Baloch militant group with similar separatist goals.

Pakistan’s Balochistan province, as well as Iran’s neighbouring Sistan-Baluchistan province, have faced a low-level insurgency by Baloch nationalists for more than two decades.

Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.

Iran and Pakistan share a 900-kilometer, largely lawless, border, across which smugglers and militants freely roam.

(PTI)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Imran, wife get 14 years jail in graft case

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Wealthy donors’ millions for Haley fail to deter Trump dominance

USA News 0
FROM Wall Street to Silicon Valley, wealthy donors have...

Martin Bashir felt racism fuelled backlash after Diana interview, new emails reveal

Headline Story 0
Numerous emails connected to the probe into Princess Diana’s...

Kavita Krishnamurthy: ‘Very scared of use of AI in music’

Entertainment 0
Even as some artists have started using Artificial Intelligence...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

News 0
AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc