Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan reunite at Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’ screening | Watch Video

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted together at the screening of Ananya Panday’s new show Call Me Bae in Mumbai on Wednesday (4) night. It was a delightful reunion for fans who remember the two actors from their time working together on Imtiaz Ali’s 2020 film Love Aaj Kal.

Sara, who attended the event with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, looked elegant as she interacted with her former co-star. The event has stirred excitement among Bollywood enthusiasts, bringing back memories of the duo’s brief romance and their on-screen chemistry.

For those who followed their journey closely, this wasn’t just another public appearance. Back in 2018, Sara Ali Khan made her debut on the popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan, where she was asked about a Bollywood star she would like to date. Without hesitation, Sara took the industry by storm by saying she “wants to date” Kartik Aaryan.

This simple admission turned into a viral moment, with fans shipping the two actors both on and off-screen. Shortly after, the two worked together on Love Aaj Kal, sparking even more buzz about their real-life relationship.

The duo was rumored to have dated for a while during the filming of Love Aaj Kal, but after the movie’s release, reports surfaced that they had parted ways. While neither of them has publicly confirmed or denied their relationship, their public appearances continue to draw attention.

The Wednesday’s (4) event wasn’t the first time Sara and Kartik have crossed paths post-Love Aaj Kal. Last year, Sara Ali Khan received an invite to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities hosted by Kartik Aaryan, suggesting that the two have maintained cordial relations despite their rumored breakup.

Additionally, the duo was also spotted greeting each other at the Gadar 2 success party last year, further fueling rumors of a potential rekindling of their friendship.

With their recent appearances, fans are excited to see if the former co-stars will collaborate again in the future, especially considering their undeniable chemistry on-screen.

Kartik Aaryan, who has come a long way since his debut, first appeared in Luv Ranjan’s 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. His famous monologue in the movie instantly gained him a fanbase, and the actor continued to impress with his performances in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London, and the massively successful Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His collaboration with Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal showcased his versatility as an actor.

Kartik has also ventured into web films, with his role in Netflix’s Dhamaka earning him critical acclaim. His upcoming projects include the much-anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where he will be sharing the screen with Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. Kartik’s line-up doesn’t stop there—he recently starred in Kabir Khan’s sports drama Chandu Champion, which has also received positive reviews. He is also set to star in an untitled project with Karan Johar, which was announced on his birthday last year.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath, has been on a meteoric rise since. In addition to starring in Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan, she has appeared in several successful films, including Simmba, Coolie No. 1 (remake), and Atrangi Re. Last year, she appeared in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, adding another box-office hit to her growing portfolio.

Sara is also known for her versatile acting, and her cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, particularly in the song Heart Throb, delighted fans. She has a packed schedule ahead, with films like Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak, and Metro… In Dino lined up for release.

Despite her busy career, Sara has always managed to stay in the spotlight, whether it’s for her acting, her social media presence, or her candid interviews. Her brief romance with Kartik Aaryan continues to intrigue fans, and this recent public reunion only adds fuel to the fire.

Although there are no official confirmations about Sara and Kartik collaborating on another film, their public appearances together have led to speculations. Fans of Love Aaj Kal are eager to see them on-screen again, especially since both stars have grown significantly in their respective careers.

Their reunion at the Call Me Bae screening might just be a casual event, but for Bollywood fans, it’s a moment filled with nostalgia and hope for future collaborations.