News

Rubio and Jaishankar discuss US-India relations, migration, and skilled worker visas

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

In this image posted by @DrSJaishankar via X on Jan. 22, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting, in Washington DC. (@DrSJaishankar via PTI Photo)

In a significant bilateral meeting on January 21, 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed a broad range of topics, including irregular migration, economic ties, and skilled worker visas. The meeting took place at the Foggy Bottom headquarters in Washington, DC, after a Quad ministerial meeting.

 

Rubio, in his first meeting as Secretary of State, stressed the Trump administration’s commitment to improving economic relations with India. He also expressed a desire to address concerns surrounding irregular migration between the two nations. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized that both sides discussed several issues, including critical technologies, defense cooperation, energy, and the Indo-Pacific region.

 

Jaishankar shared his perspective on the meeting via X, expressing his enthusiasm for the discussions on expanding the bilateral partnership. “Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate,” he posted, adding that the meeting also touched on regional and global issues.

On the topic of irregular migration, sources indicated that approximately 18,000 Indian nationals in the US could be deported under the Trump administration’s immigration policies. India is reportedly working closely with the US to manage the issue.

 

Another key discussion point was the H-1B visa program, vital for skilled Indian professionals working in the US, especially in IT sectors. Trump, who supports the visa program, has received backing from influential figures like Elon Musk, despite opposition from some of his supporters.

