Trump intensifies crackdown on diversity and inclusion programs (DEIA) calling them ‘dangerous, demeaning, and immoral’

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a signing ceremony after his inauguration on January 20, 2025 in the President's Room at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has escalated its efforts to eliminate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) programs across federal agencies, marking a significant policy shift. On Tuesday (21), President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting DEIA initiatives, calling them “dangerous, demeaning, and immoral.”

A memo issued by the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) late Tuesday (21) night instructed federal agencies to place all DEIA employees on paid leave by 5 pm Wednesday (22) and prepare plans for staff reductions. This move aligns with Trump’s inauguration promise of a “colorblind and merit-based” society.

The executive orders signed on Monday and Tuesday aim to eliminate DEIA roles and funding across the federal government. Agencies are required to submit plans for terminating DEIA employees by January 31. Additionally, all public-facing DEIA-related media, training programs, and contractor agreements must be removed or canceled immediately.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the move on social media, citing CBS News reports. Trump’s administration views DEIA initiatives as discriminatory, and the president has directed the Office of Management and Budget to end all mandates related to diversity hiring practices.

A senior official explained, “We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based.”

Trump’s orders extend beyond federal agencies, directing the Attorney General to develop recommendations for enforcing civil rights laws and discouraging DEIA practices in the private sector.

The Attorney General has 120 days to identify up to nine major organizations—ranging from corporations with assets over $500 million to universities with billion-dollar endowments—for compliance investigations. This strategy aims to deter businesses and institutions from adopting DEIA policies.

An administration official commented, “Businesses should wait and see how further guidance pertains to them.”

Many US companies, including McDonald’s, Walmart, and Meta, have already scaled back their diversity initiatives. This trend gained momentum after a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that ended affirmative action in college admissions. Retail giants like Target and Costco, however, continue to defend their DEIA programs.

In another major policy shift, Trump signed an order restricting federal recognition of gender to “male” and “female” only. Americans will no longer have the option to mark “X” or “other” on federal forms.

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” Trump announced during his inauguration.

An official elaborated, “These are sexes that are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality. You are no longer going to have robust and long drop-down menus when asking about sex.”

The new order ensures federal funds will not be used to promote gender inclusivity.

Critics argue that the elimination of DEIA programs will perpetuate systemic discrimination and widen inequality. The directive to review spaces renamed under DEIA initiatives adds another layer of uncertainty regarding the policy’s broader impact.

The administration’s monthly evaluations with the Department of Justice will focus on identifying and ending DEIA practices that allegedly discriminate against Americans.

While the private sector awaits further clarity, Trump’s efforts represent a sweeping rollback of diversity initiatives, setting the stage for contentious legal battles and societal debate.

 

 

