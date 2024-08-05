31 C
New York
Monday, August 5, 2024
Rotherham riots: Starmer convenes emergency Cobra meeting

By: Shelbin MS

An anti-migration protester holds a flare during a riot outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which is being used as an asylum hotel, on August 4, 2024 in Rotherham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Keir Starmer has warned far-right protesters they will “regret” their involvement in the recent riots, which have been described as England’s worst in 13 years. The disturbances, sparked by misinformation regarding a stabbing in Southport, have now spread to various towns and cities across the country.

The unrest began following a stabbing incident on Monday in Southport and has since led to violent clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and police. In Rotherham, South Yorkshire, masked protesters targeted a hotel housing asylum seekers, causing significant property damage.

Downing Street has confirmed that an emergency Cobra meeting will be held on Monday in response to the violence. This meeting will involve ministers, civil servants, police, intelligence officers, and other relevant parties. Over 150 people have been arrested over the weekend due to violent protests in several UK cities, including Liverpool, Manchester, and Bristol.

Starmer, who was recently elected as Labour leader, addressed the situation in a TV speech, stating, “I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder. Whether directly or those inciting this action online and then fleeing.” He condemned what he called “far-right thuggery” and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

Violence has included the looting and burning of shops and attacks on police. Footage showed rioters targeting a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, though no hotel staff or guests were harmed. In Middlesbrough, confrontations with riot police resulted in injuries and property damage.

The disturbances also saw attacks on mosques and prompted new security measures from the UK interior ministry. Agitators have used far-right social media channels to organise rallies under slogans such as “Enough is enough,” while anti-fascist counter-protests have taken place in various cities.

The violence is the most severe seen in England since the 2011 riots, and has prompted joint appeals for calm from community leaders in Liverpool. Carla Denyer of the Green Party has called the unrest a “wake-up call” for politicians who support anti-immigration rhetoric.

