UK News

Priti Patel promises to restore Conservative party values amid leadership bid

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Patel is currently ranked fifth among six candidates but remains optimistic about advancing in the leadership race. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Priti Patel, a former Home Secretary and prominent candidate for the Conservative leadership, has announced her plans to return the party to its traditional values and address current challenges. Patel, who left her position when Liz Truss became Prime Minister, is focused on countering the impact of Reform UK on the party’s performance.

 

In an interview with the Telegraph, Patel dismissed any notion of collaborating with Nigel Farage or Reform UK. “Reform UK impacted our election results, so it’s not something I consider worth discussing,” Patel stated. She further clarified, “There’s a difference between personal friendship and his goal of undermining the Conservative Party. I won’t let that happen.”

 

Patel is currently ranked fifth among six candidates but remains optimistic about advancing in the leadership race. She believes her extensive experience, including roles in the Treasury and as Home Secretary, will benefit her campaign. Her platform emphasizes a return to core principles and better engagement with the electorate.

Addressing the current state of the Conservative Party, Patel highlighted the need to restore public trust and professionalism. “There’s a generation out there like us, and I’ve noticed this with the younger generation, they do love their country,” she said. Patel argues that the party must reconnect with its aspirational roots and offer hope and opportunity.

 

Born to Ugandan-Indian parents, Patel’s early career in public relations and her inspiration from Margaret Thatcher led her to politics. She has served as MP for Witham since 2010, where she recently defended her seat with a reduced majority. Patel remains critical of the Labour government’s policies and advocates for economic reforms, including tax adjustments and housing measures.

 

Her leadership bid is centered on restoring the party’s credibility by focusing on voter concerns and increasing local engagement. Patel is committed to demonstrating her dedication and capability to Conservative members across the country.

