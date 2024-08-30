Woman eats realistic suitcase cake at airport, shocking passengers | Watch Video

A viral video is making waves on social media, showing a woman shocking airport passengers by biting into what appears to be her suitcase—but it’s actually a hyper-realistic cake.

The video starts with the woman casually walking through the airport, pulling her suitcase. Suddenly, she stops, opens her mouth, and takes a bite out of the luggage, leaving fellow passengers stunned. While some quickly realize it’s a joke and smile, others are completely confused by what they just witnessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayara Carvalho (@mayaracarvalho)

The video, shared on Instagram with a caption in Portuguese that translates to “The day I ate a CAKE bag and looked at the reactions!!”, has gone viral with over 27 million views.

People flooded the comments with their reactions. One person joked, “I would have stopped and helped her eat,” while another said, “Show me the video of how you made the cake, I’m dying of curiosity.”

Some pointed out the funny reactions of onlookers, with one viewer commenting, “The sisters were in panic.” Fans of these realistic cake videos couldn’t get enough, with one saying, “I love these cake videos and you too much,” and another playfully adding, “I hope the broom to clean up isn’t made of cake too.”

- Advertisement -

Overall, the comments were filled with surprise and amusement, with one person noting, “Those who saw it were very surprised, they thought you were a zombie, this was a great joke.” This prank showcases the creativity and skill of cake artists, leaving viewers both amazed and entertained. What’s your take on this fun cake trend?