Pakistani soldiers killed in attack; Sharif vows to fight terrorism

On Sunday, seven Pakistani soldiers, including a Captain, were killed in a terrorist attack in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged on Monday to “relentlessly eliminate terrorism” from Pakistan in response to this tragic incident.

The attack took place as a convoy of security personnel was travelling towards Kachi Qamar. The terrorists initially detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) before opening fire on the convoy.

“Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Pak Army personnel, including a Captain, in a targeted attack in Lakki Marwat District,” Sharif expressed on X, formerly known as Twitter. He continued, “The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and citizens is a debt on us that we must repay by relentlessly eliminating terrorism from our nation.”

Lakki Marwat is known to be a stronghold of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist group that has intensified its activities in the region. Pakistani officials believe that the TTP operates from Afghanistan, where it allegedly maintains bases to plan and launch attacks into Pakistan.

Islamabad has consistently urged the Afghan government to take more decisive action against the TTP, but the cross-border attacks have continued.