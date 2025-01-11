-1.4 C
Eric Garcetti highlights enduring US-India ties, envisions future with Indian-born US President
Headline news

Eric Garcetti highlights enduring US-India ties, envisions future with Indian-born US President

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 27: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti attends the 90th Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting Marine Toys For Tots on November 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Eric Garcetti, the outgoing US ambassador to India, reassured on Friday (10) that the transition to the Donald Trump administration would not lead to drastic changes in the issuance of visas for Indian students and professionals. Amid concerns over President-elect Trump’s assertions, Garcetti emphasized that the US economy benefits significantly from “smart, good, and committed” Indian workers and students.

Speaking at a media interaction at the American Center, Garcetti highlighted the enduring relationship between India and the US, stating, “If the past is prologue, this is a relationship that will continue to grow.” He underscored that both Republican and Democratic administrations have shown unwavering support for strengthening ties with India.

Addressing fears of visa cuts, Garcetti said, “I can’t predict everything the incoming administration will do…. I know there are good Indian Americans who have been nominated for important posts in the Trump administration. Even with the change in administration, it doesn’t matter which party is in power anymore in the United States. President after President, Republican or Democrat, have shown India is our relationship of the future.”

Garcetti dismissed the notion of any drastic overhaul in visa policies, adding, “You don’t have to change your travel plans. For America, we need to have smart, good, committed students, workers, and immigrants just for our own population needs and our own economic needs. When you think about the contributions Indian immigrants have made, it’s exceptional.”

The ambassador also flagged concerns about the unlawful entry of Indians into the US, describing it as a “legitimate issue” for any administration. “Right now, India is the largest source of unlawful immigrants to the United States outside the western hemisphere,” he stated. Garcetti advised Indians against taking illegal routes, emphasizing the importance of lawful migration.

On the issue of long waiting times for visa interviews, Garcetti highlighted progress made during his tenure. “On B1B2 visas (tourist and business visas), we brought down the waiting time from 1,000 days to 200-250 days. There is zero waiting time for other categories,” he said. He criticized misinformation that encourages applicants to use brokers, revealing that 15 per cent of weekly appointments go unfilled and 40 per cent are rescheduled.

Garcetti also addressed the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh, which was a key topic during a recent meeting between Indian and US national security advisers. He emphasized the shared goal of promoting stability and protecting minority rights in the region.

As Garcetti prepares to step down on January 20, coinciding with Trump’s inauguration, he expressed confidence in the enduring partnership between India and the US, regardless of political transitions.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

