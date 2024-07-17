29.5 C
New York
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsOil tanker 'Prestige Falcon' capsizes off Oman coast, 13 Indians among missing...
News

Oil tanker ‘Prestige Falcon’ capsizes off Oman coast, 13 Indians among missing crew

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The ‘Prestige Falcon’ crew included 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans, the centre said in a statement on Tuesday. (Representative image: iStock)

Related stories

News

India’s consistent support is a great source of pride, says Palestine refugee agency

The agency working for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza...
News

Sikh Republican leader leads prayer at RNC following attack on Trump

Indian-American Sikh Republican Party leader Harmeet Kaur Dhillon on...
News

Donald Trump wins Republican nomination, picks JD Vance as running mate

Donald Trump officially became the Republican presidential candidate and...
News

Trump’s safety is an act of God, says Vivek Ramaswamy

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy condemned the attack on former...
Health

Indian-American from Texas comes up with breakthrough research in OCD

A team of researchers, led by Indian-American scientist Dr....

An oil tanker named the ‘Prestige Falcon’ has experienced a distressing incident off the coast of Oman, resulting in its capsizing and subsequent disappearance with a crew of 16 onboard. Among the crew members are 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans. The incident occurred approximately 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm, as reported by Oman’s Maritime Security Center.

The maritime authority swiftly activated a search and rescue operation in collaboration with relevant authorities to locate the missing crew. Despite ongoing efforts, the whereabouts of the crew remain unknown at this time. The ‘Prestige Falcon’ was reportedly en route from the port of Hamriya in Dubai to the Yemeni port city of Aden, according to information from the shipping tracking website marinetraffic.com.

Duqm Port, located nearby, has been pivotal in coordinating the search operations. This port serves as a vital hub for Oman’s oil and gas mining projects, underscoring the significance of the ongoing rescue efforts in this maritime region.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sikh Republican leader leads prayer at RNC following attack on Trump
Next article
India’s consistent support is a great source of pride, says Palestine refugee agency

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

If you want to seal the border, vote Trump: Vivek Ramaswamy’s fiery speech at RNC

Headline news 0
Indian-American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy made his maiden appearance at...

Priti Patel prepares for Tory leadership bid

UK News 0
Former Home Secretary Priti Patel is preparing to enter...

Kim Kardashian’s presence at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding sparks commentary from Canadian TV host

Entertainment 0
Reality star Kim Kardashian drew attention at the wedding...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc