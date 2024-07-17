Oil tanker ‘Prestige Falcon’ capsizes off Oman coast, 13 Indians among missing crew

An oil tanker named the ‘Prestige Falcon’ has experienced a distressing incident off the coast of Oman, resulting in its capsizing and subsequent disappearance with a crew of 16 onboard. Among the crew members are 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans. The incident occurred approximately 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm, as reported by Oman’s Maritime Security Center.

The maritime authority swiftly activated a search and rescue operation in collaboration with relevant authorities to locate the missing crew. Despite ongoing efforts, the whereabouts of the crew remain unknown at this time. The ‘Prestige Falcon’ was reportedly en route from the port of Hamriya in Dubai to the Yemeni port city of Aden, according to information from the shipping tracking website marinetraffic.com.

Duqm Port, located nearby, has been pivotal in coordinating the search operations. This port serves as a vital hub for Oman’s oil and gas mining projects, underscoring the significance of the ongoing rescue efforts in this maritime region.