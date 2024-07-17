India’s consistent support is a great source of pride, says Palestine refugee agency

The agency working for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip acknowledged India’s consistent support for its operations despite immense political and financial challenges. On Monday, India contributed $ 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) to support its core programs and services.

This contribution is the first installment of a total of $ 5 million that India donates annually. Tamara Alrifai, a spokesperson for UNRWA, told PTI that her agency is “very grateful” for the donation. This funding supports services such as education, healthcare, relief, and social services for Palestinian refugees amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Alrifai further stated, “In the face of immense political and financial challenges, India’s consistent support is a great source of pride to UNRWA.” The ongoing conflict has created a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, displacing most of its 2.3 million residents, who are now facing hunger and inadequate health facilities.

India has also delivered tonnes of “humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine” via the El-Arish Airport in Egypt during the conflict. In its efforts to support Palestinian refugees, India has provided financial assistance amounting to USD 35 million until the financial year 2023-24, according to a statement from the Representative Office of India in Ramallah (West Bank).

During the recent UNRWA Pledging Conference held in New York, India announced that it would provide medicines to the agency based on specific requests. New Delhi also reiterated its call for a safe, timely, and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine during the conference.

UNRWA, functional since 1950, has been funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions from UN member states. The agency has struggled to maintain its operations amidst the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

According to media reports, the war in Gaza, sparked by Hamas’ attack on October 7 last year, has resulted in over 38,600 deaths, as reported by the Hamas-run Health Ministry. Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and militants took about 250 hostages. About 120 remain in captivity, with approximately a third believed to be dead, according to Israeli authorities.