London’s Neasden Temple has released a video paying tribute to key workers serving in the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video features over a hundred doctors, nurses, pharmacists, shopkeepers and more, representing the thousands of BAME key workers currently serving on the frontline.

Based on a poem, titled ‘Serving Together in the Joy of Others’, the video thanks all key workers who serve tirelessly and selflessly to save lives and protect people, often at the risk of their own.

The poem is inspired by the teaching of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the creator of the Neasden Temple, who said: “In the joy of others lies our own.”

Each part of the poem is delivered by British Hindus from the Neasden Temple who are currently serving on the frontline in a wide array of fields, including as medical professionals, hospital administrators, lab researchers, shopkeepers, a hospital chef, a bus driver – even a pilot.

There are an estimated million Hindus in the UK, comprising less than 2 percent of the population, but their proportion in the healthcare sector and other key worker positions is far higher.