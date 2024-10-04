Mark Zuckerberg surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world’s second-richest person as Meta shares soar

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., became the world’s second-richest person on Thursday, surpassing Jeff Bezos. This milestone comes as Meta’s stock rises, driven by its strong performance in the second quarter and its advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg’s net worth has surged to $206.2 billion, putting him $1.1 billion ahead of Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com Inc., and second only to Tesla’s Elon Musk, who holds a nearly $50 billion lead.

Zuckerberg’s wealth has skyrocketed by $78 billion this year alone, the largest increase among the world’s 500 wealthiest individuals tracked by Bloomberg. This remarkable gain follows a series of favorable developments for Meta, whose shares have climbed 23% since reporting better-than-expected sales in the second quarter.

One of the key drivers behind this surge is Meta’s push into AI, particularly large language models that are used to power AI chatbots, a sector experiencing rapid growth and high demand.

Meta’s stock closed at a record high of $582.77 on Thursday, further solidifying Zuckerberg’s position in the top ranks of global wealth. The company’s investments in AI, including the expansion of its data centers and computing power, are seen as pivotal to maintaining a competitive edge in the ongoing race for dominance in the AI space.

Zuckerberg’s strategic focus on AI, alongside long-term projects like Meta’s Orion augmented reality (AR) glasses, has bolstered investor confidence and contributed to the company’s market success.

Despite initial skepticism, particularly around Meta’s heavy investment in the metaverse, Zuckerberg’s long-term vision has started to yield significant returns. The metaverse, once viewed as a potential financial misstep, is now showing promise as a key area of growth for Meta.

The company’s augmented reality projects and AI ambitions are driving its recent success, positioning it as a leader in the tech industry’s most competitive fields.

Zuckerberg, who owns approximately 13% of Meta, has now climbed four spots on the Bloomberg wealth index this year. At 40 years old, he continues to oversee Meta’s ambitious ventures, which include not only AI and AR but also its continued dominance in social media.

Meta’s family of apps—including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp—still play a major role in the company’s global influence and revenue generation.

Meta’s recent financial performance and strategic investments have proven instrumental in Zuckerberg’s rise in the global wealth rankings, marking a notable shift from the company’s earlier challenges.

As Meta continues to innovate and expand in emerging technologies, Zuckerberg’s position as one of the world’s wealthiest individuals appears secure for the foreseeable future.