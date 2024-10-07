13.9 C
New York
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsMaldives president Mohamed Muizzu reaffirms commitment to India's security on state visit
India News

Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu reaffirms commitment to India’s security on state visit

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Related stories

India News

Indian government seeks lenient treatment for marital rape offenses

The Indian government has requested the Supreme Court not...
India News

Indian top court suspends police probe into alleged confinement at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation

The Supreme Court has paused the investigation by Tamil...
India News

Veteran Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty to be awarded the highest recognition in cinema

Mithun Chakraborty has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award,...
India News

Suspect in Bengaluru woman’s murder found dead in Odisha

A suspect in the killing of a 29-year-old woman...
India News

India’s top closes case against judge after apology for communal remarks

The Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded suo motu proceedings...

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, on his first state visit to India, reassured that his country prioritizes its longstanding ties with India and views New Delhi as a “valued partner and friend,” emphasizing that Maldives’ foreign policy will not compromise India’s security interests. Muizzu’s visit marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations that have seen strains since his election, attributed to his pro-China stance.

 

President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives arrived in New Delhi for a four-day state visit, aiming to bolster ties with India amidst previous tensions. In an interview with the Times of India, Muizzu affirmed that while his administration upholds a “Maldives First” policy, it respects and values its relationship with India, built on mutual respect and shared interests. This statement comes in light of strained relations following Muizzu’s election campaign advocating for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives by May, a move justified as reflecting local sentiments.

 

Muizzu’s presidency initially strained bilateral ties, exacerbated by critical remarks from Maldivian ministers towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Muizzu has since tempered his stance, dismissing ministers who were openly critical of Modi. India, recognizing the Maldives’ economic challenges, extended crucial financial support with the rollover of a $50 million Treasury Bill, highlighting efforts to stabilize the Maldivian economy.

- Advertisement -

 

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Muizzu at Hyderabad House, where both leaders engaged in extensive discussions to strengthen bilateral relations. The meeting, characterized by the External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal as advancing “India-Maldives special ties,” was preceded by a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan and a visit to Rajghat by Muizzu, underscoring diplomatic gestures to honor Mahatma Gandhi.

 

Muizzu’s visit signifies a thaw in India-Maldives relations, pivotal for regional stability amidst geopolitical dynamics. This diplomatic exchange underscores the strategic importance of fostering cooperative frameworks to address mutual concerns and uphold regional security.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian government seeks lenient treatment for marital rape offenses

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sowing the seeds: A personal journey commemorating 50 years of the historic pratishtha at Islington

Spiritual 0
20 August 1995 – Pramukh Swami Maharaj opened the...

Four, including toddler, dead as Channel crossings hit record high

UK News 0
Four migrants, including a two-year-old boy, died on Saturday...

Keanu Reeves unharmed after spin at pro racing debut

Entertainment 0
Actor Keanu Reeves, best known for his role in...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc