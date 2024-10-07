Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu reaffirms commitment to India’s security on state visit

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, on his first state visit to India, reassured that his country prioritizes its longstanding ties with India and views New Delhi as a “valued partner and friend,” emphasizing that Maldives’ foreign policy will not compromise India’s security interests. Muizzu’s visit marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations that have seen strains since his election, attributed to his pro-China stance.

President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives arrived in New Delhi for a four-day state visit, aiming to bolster ties with India amidst previous tensions. In an interview with the Times of India, Muizzu affirmed that while his administration upholds a “Maldives First” policy, it respects and values its relationship with India, built on mutual respect and shared interests. This statement comes in light of strained relations following Muizzu’s election campaign advocating for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives by May, a move justified as reflecting local sentiments.

Muizzu’s presidency initially strained bilateral ties, exacerbated by critical remarks from Maldivian ministers towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Muizzu has since tempered his stance, dismissing ministers who were openly critical of Modi. India, recognizing the Maldives’ economic challenges, extended crucial financial support with the rollover of a $50 million Treasury Bill, highlighting efforts to stabilize the Maldivian economy.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Muizzu at Hyderabad House, where both leaders engaged in extensive discussions to strengthen bilateral relations. The meeting, characterized by the External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal as advancing “India-Maldives special ties,” was preceded by a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan and a visit to Rajghat by Muizzu, underscoring diplomatic gestures to honor Mahatma Gandhi.

Muizzu’s visit signifies a thaw in India-Maldives relations, pivotal for regional stability amidst geopolitical dynamics. This diplomatic exchange underscores the strategic importance of fostering cooperative frameworks to address mutual concerns and uphold regional security.