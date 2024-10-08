Haryana win bolsters BJP amid growing opposition challenges

In a critical victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party has secured a third consecutive term in Haryana, reversing the narrative of a Congress resurgence and providing momentum as it prepares for tough battles in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The BJP’s win in Haryana is complemented by its best-ever performance in Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing its enduring influence.

This victory comes despite earlier predictions of a stronger Congress showing after its performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP’s Haryana campaign successfully redefined the narrative, portraying its governance as superior to the Congress-led government under Bhupinder Singh Hooda. “One of our successes was that we succeeded in changing the poll narrative of the Lok Sabha polls,” a BJP leader said.

The BJP’s decision to replace Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC leader, proved effective in regaining support from Dalit voters. The party also benefited from the involvement of its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which played a key role in the campaign strategy.

Though Congress increased its vote share by 11 percentage points, it still fell short of the BJP’s 39.89%. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP’s record tally of 29 seats failed to translate into a government, as the National Conference-Congress alliance won a majority.

With these wins in hand, the BJP looks ahead to the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, where it will aim to maintain its political momentum.