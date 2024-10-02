Indian American Minita Sanghvi LGBTQ+ rights activist announces run for New York State Senate, challenging Republican Jim Tedisco

Minita Sanghvi, a well-known advocate for equal rights and a local community leader, has officially announced her candidacy for the New York State Senate. Sanghvi is challenging the current Senator, Jim Tedisco, a Republican who has represented the 44th District for many years.

Sanghvi’s journey into politics began with her work as an advocate. After publicly coming out in 2002, she became a strong voice for LGBTQ+ rights. In 2006, she actively fought against Arizona Proposition 107, a proposed ban on same-sex marriage, which voters ultimately rejected.

Sanghvi has also served on the Board of Governors for the Human Rights Campaign and the Guilford Green Foundation in North Carolina. Reflecting on her advocacy work, she said, “I started working on advocacy for equal rights. That’s really what got me into politics because I started talking to people in Congress and in the Senate and advocating for equal rights for everyone.”

In addition to her work in LGBTQ+ rights, Sanghvi has represented Indian community concerns in local government. She started her public service by serving on the Human Relations Commission in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her political career took off after she moved to Saratoga Springs, New York, where she served for five years on the Public Library Board of Trustees. In 2021, she was elected as the Commissioner of Finance on the Saratoga Springs City Council.

Now, Sanghvi is running for the New York State Senate, aiming to bring her perspective as a woman of color and an LGBTQ+ advocate to the state legislature. As a Democrat, she will challenge the long-standing Republican Senator Jim Tedisco, who is well known for his strong conservative views. Sanghvi’s campaign will focus on economic development, community engagement, and ensuring equality for all.

Her campaign resonates with the growing diversity in Saratoga Springs and also highlights the increasing political involvement of second-generation Indian Americans. Sanghvi noted, “Second-generation Indian kids are now growing up and getting into politics, and we’re seeing a lot more of them.”