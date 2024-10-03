Mahatma Gandhi’s bust unveiled in Seattle on his birth anniversary

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at the Seattle Center on the iconic Indian freedom fighter’s birth anniversary. The bust was unveiled on Wednesday (2) in the presence of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell; Congressman Adam Smith; and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who is of Indian origin.

The bust — the first installation on Gandhi in Seattle — has been placed just below the base of the popular Space Needle and adjacent to the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum. The unveiling ceremony was led by the Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta. It was also attended by Lt Gen Xavier Brunson, commander of the US First Corps in the Pacific Northwest, and Eddie Rye — chair of the Martin Luther King-Gandhi Initiative.

Dignitaries who spoke at the Gandhi Jayanti ceremony underscored the values of Ahimsa (Non-Violence), Satyagraha (truth force) and Sarvodaya (welfare for all) as being the defining need in contemporary times.

Today, we celebrated International #NonViolenceDay with @IndiainSeattle by unveiling the installation of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in our city’s Peace Garden at Seattle Center – honoring Gandhi’s enduring legacy of love and peace. pic.twitter.com/nIaoSb4t0a — Mayor Bruce Harrell (@MayorofSeattle) October 2, 2024

To mark the occasion, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an official proclamation, acknowledging the bust as a lasting tribute to Gandhi’s teachings and a powerful reminder of the impact of non-violence in driving change.

The proclamation noted that the sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift from the Government of India to the City of Seattle, will serve as a “lasting tribute to Gandhi’s teachings and a reminder of the power of nonviolent action in achieving social and political change.”

The proclamation from the State of Washington said that in its commitment to fostering a culture of peace, tolerance and understanding, it appreciates the unveiling of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Seattle Center, “a gift from India, symbolising our dedication to these values and honouring Gandhi’s profound impact on humanity.”

It added that Washington is home to a vibrant community of over 200,000 Indian Americans whose contributions to the state’s cultural, economic and social fabric are invaluable.Another proclamation was issued by King County, designating October 2 as ‘Mahatma Gandhi Day’ across all 73 cities of the Greater Seattle area.

The King County proclamation said that Gandhi’s “life and legacy of non-violence and peace have inspired millions around the world” and added that Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violent resistance, or Satyagraha, played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence and has influenced numerous civil rights movements globally, promoting justice, equality and human rights.

It said that in a 1986 resolution, the King County Council declared Dr Martin Luther King Jr, a strong follower of Mahatma Gandhi and his principle of non-violence, as the county’s official namesake. It added that King was once quoted as saying, “To other countries, I may go as a tourist, but to India, I come as a pilgrim.”

The Indian consulate in Seattle commenced operations last November with consular jurisdiction over the nine Pacific Northwest states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Alaska.

The installation of Gandhi’s bust in Seattle is one in a series of initiatives being implemented across its consular jurisdiction, the Consulate said in a release.

“The Consulate General of India and the city of Seattle had worked in partnership to identify an appropriate venue for locating the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and the iconic location of Seattle Center, which draws more than 12 million visitors each year, was considered appropriate, given its location, accessibility and commitment to promoting the values of peace and non-violence,” it added.

Gandhi’s birthday is also recognised as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations. The installation of Gandhi’s bust in Seattle is one in a series of such initiatives that are gradually being implemented across the jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate.