20.8 C
New York
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsMahatma Gandhi's bust unveiled in Seattle on his birth anniversary
News

Mahatma Gandhi’s bust unveiled in Seattle on his birth anniversary

By: vibhuti

Date:

The bust -- the first installation on Gandhi in Seattle -- has been placed just below the base of the popular Space Needle and adjacent to the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum. (Photo credit: @PrakashMEA)

Related stories

News

Doctor admits guilt in Matthew Perry overdose case

Mark Chavez, one of two doctors accused in connection...
News

Minita Sanghvi, Indian American LGBTQ+ rights activist, announces run for New York State Senate

Minita Sanghvi, a well-known advocate for equal rights and...
News

Indian American business leader Jiten Agarwal hosts Trump fundraiser in Houston

Jiten Agarwal, a well-known Indian American business leader and...
News

World leaders urge restraint as Iran launches missile barrage at Israel amid escalating Middle-East conflict

World leaders have urged Iran and Israel to step...
News

Indian-American official Ajay Bhutoria welcomes release of 250,000 US visa slots for Indian travelers

An Indian-American member of the US Presidential Commission for...

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at the Seattle Center on the iconic Indian freedom fighter’s birth anniversary. The bust was unveiled on Wednesday (2) in the presence of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell; Congressman Adam Smith; and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who is of Indian origin.

The bust — the first installation on Gandhi in Seattle — has been placed just below the base of the popular Space Needle and adjacent to the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum. The unveiling ceremony was led by the Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta. It was also attended by Lt Gen Xavier Brunson, commander of the US First Corps in the Pacific Northwest, and Eddie Rye — chair of the Martin Luther King-Gandhi Initiative.

Dignitaries who spoke at the Gandhi Jayanti ceremony underscored the values of Ahimsa (Non-Violence), Satyagraha (truth force) and Sarvodaya (welfare for all) as being the defining need in contemporary times.

To mark the occasion, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an official proclamation, acknowledging the bust as a lasting tribute to Gandhi’s teachings and a powerful reminder of the impact of non-violence in driving change.

The proclamation noted that the sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift from the Government of India to the City of Seattle, will serve as a “lasting tribute to Gandhi’s teachings and a reminder of the power of nonviolent action in achieving social and political change.”

- Advertisement -

The proclamation from the State of Washington said that in its commitment to fostering a culture of peace, tolerance and understanding, it appreciates the unveiling of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Seattle Center, “a gift from India, symbolising our dedication to these values and honouring Gandhi’s profound impact on humanity.”

It added that Washington is home to a vibrant community of over 200,000 Indian Americans whose contributions to the state’s cultural, economic and social fabric are invaluable.Another proclamation was issued by King County, designating October 2 as ‘Mahatma Gandhi Day’ across all 73 cities of the Greater Seattle area.

The King County proclamation said that Gandhi’s “life and legacy of non-violence and peace have inspired millions around the world” and added that Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violent resistance, or Satyagraha, played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence and has influenced numerous civil rights movements globally, promoting justice, equality and human rights.

It said that in a 1986 resolution, the King County Council declared Dr Martin Luther King Jr, a strong follower of Mahatma Gandhi and his principle of non-violence, as the county’s official namesake. It added that King was once quoted as saying, “To other countries, I may go as a tourist, but to India, I come as a pilgrim.”

The Indian consulate in Seattle commenced operations last November with consular jurisdiction over the nine Pacific Northwest states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Alaska.

The installation of Gandhi’s bust in Seattle is one in a series of initiatives being implemented across its consular jurisdiction, the Consulate said in a release.

“The Consulate General of India and the city of Seattle had worked in partnership to identify an appropriate venue for locating the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and the iconic location of Seattle Center, which draws more than 12 million visitors each year, was considered appropriate, given its location, accessibility and commitment to promoting the values of peace and non-violence,” it added.

Gandhi’s birthday is also recognised as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations.    The installation of Gandhi’s bust in Seattle is one in a series of such initiatives that are gradually being implemented across the jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Minita Sanghvi, Indian American LGBTQ+ rights activist, announces run for New York State Senate
Next article
Doctor admits guilt in Matthew Perry overdose case

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Matthew Modine officiates her wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Entertainment 0
Matthew Modine, known for his role as Dr. Martin...

Indian top court suspends police probe into alleged confinement at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation

India News 0
The Supreme Court has paused the investigation by Tamil...

Six key players to watch as 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off

Sports 0
As the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup begins, all...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc