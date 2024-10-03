Doctor admits guilt in Matthew Perry overdose case

Mark Chavez, one of two doctors accused in connection with Matthew Perry’s overdose death, pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Wednesday (2). Chavez, 54, admitted to conspiring to distribute ketamine in the weeks leading up to Perry’s death. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Appearing before U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett in Los Angeles, Chavez responded to a series of questions before formally pleading guilty. He was later released on $50,000 bail and ordered not to practice medicine. His sentencing is scheduled for April.

Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom “Friends,” struggled with substance addiction for many years. His death in October 2023 led to a criminal investigation after an autopsy revealed high levels of ketamine in his system.

- Advertisement -

Chavez admitted to selling ketamine to another doctor, Salvador Plasencia, who allegedly resold the drug to Perry at high prices. Plasencia reportedly commented, “I wonder how much this moron will pay.” Chavez also acknowledged diverting doses from his former ketamine clinic.

Two others involved in the case—a live-in assistant and an acquaintance—have already pleaded guilty. Another accused, Jasveen Sangha, faces charges for selling the fatal dose to Perry. Known as the “Ketamine Queen,” Sangha supplied drugs to high-end clients and denies the charges against her.

Plasencia and Sangha face multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Their trials are scheduled for March.

Perry’s career spanned a decade on “Friends,” where he portrayed the sarcastic character Chandler. While the show gained a large global following, Perry’s personal battles with addiction persisted throughout his life. He had been undergoing ketamine therapy as a controlled treatment. Perry detailed his struggles in his 2022 memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” sharing that he went through detox numerous times.