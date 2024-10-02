Indian American business leader Jiten Agarwal hosts Trump fundraiser in Houston

Jiten Agarwal, a well-known Indian American business leader and CEO of QuantAi, a global data and AI company, is hosting a high-profile reception for Republican Presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump in Houston, Texas, this week. The event is a part of Trump’s fundraising efforts for the upcoming US Presidential election, where he is competing against Democratic candidate and current Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Agarwal emphasized the growing support for the Republican Party within the Indian American community, especially among business owners and CEOs.

“The establishment dislikes Trump, and Trump voters dislike the establishment. Hence, ‘support for Trump’ is a tough ball game. Like mainstream American community, there are some conservatives within the Indian American community who are Trump’s staunch supporters, while other traditional conservatives do not like him at all. However, all agree that the Republicans are needed to win and govern the country now,” Agarwal said.

Agarwal believes that this election is not about choosing the most likable candidate but about choosing between two vastly different ideologies, including policies on foreign relations.

He explained, “Trump, during his past presidential tenure between 2016 and 2020, has proven that his administration can deliver on immigration, foreign policy, world peace, law and order, and domestic economy in an effective manner.”

Agarwal also criticized the current Biden/Harris administration for mismanaging issues like the Afghanistan withdrawal, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and inflation in the US.

Speaking on foreign policy, Agarwal added, “A weak foreign policy has emboldened America’s foes. Switching Biden for another progressive candidate, Kamala Harris, is not going to solve the problem.”

He also expressed his strong support for capitalism and disapproval of liberal policies, especially what he sees as excessive government spending leading to high inflation. “Given the choice of the two Presidential candidates this year, we need to think about the country we want to leave to our next generations, before voting.”

Agarwal had previously supported Indian American Republican candidate Nikki Haley but felt her campaign did not resonate with the Indian American community. He noted, “If she had been picked by Trump as a VP candidate, a much wider support for the Trump ticket, from the Indian American community, was likely.”