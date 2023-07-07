A RAPIDLY rising level of awareness has led the beauty industry to become more ethical when producing effective products. This has resulted in a wider range of choices available and subsequently enabled those using the products to make a positive difference. With that in mind, here are my top five vegan products. These are the best products to have on your radar.

Too Faced – Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer: When it comes to vegan concealers and foundations, this brand has all the hype. This particular product can be used to diminish dark circles, brighten the eyes, highlight and sculpt the face. Key benefits are that it is oil free, long wearing and photo friendly with no flashback. On days I don’t want to wear much makeup I use this as an all over foundation, on the areas I want a bit more coverage.

Pro tip: After applying the product let it set for 20 seconds before blending. Using this technique allows you to have more control over the product whilst blending out the targeted areas.

Kat Von D Tattoo Eyeliner: This award winning eye liner is 100 per cent vegan and cruelty free. It’s one of the blackest of black liners that I have used. The ultrafine bristles make this a versatile product for creating graphic eye looks and body art. This product does not budge throughout the day, so be sure to use an oil based makeup remover!

Hourglass Cosmetics – Ambient Lighting Palette: This great product was all the rage when this brand first came to the UK. I remember using it many years ago and thinking wow! The Ambient Lighting Palette comes beautifully packaged and in three shades. This product glides onto the skin seamlessly creating a multidimensional glow and blurs imperfections. If you like your skin to have the ultimate soft focus glow up, then this product is one you can’t go wrong with.

Ordinary Range – Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG: Let’s talk skincare and affordable, good quality beauty products. I get asked all the time by my clients what the best serums and creams are for the under eye area. Well, the answer is this product right here. The Ordinary Caffeine Serum. 100 per cent vegan and cruelty free, this product is a game changer for tired, dull looking eyes. Add this product to your morning and evening skincare routine. A little goes a long way. It works wonders on me, especially with my early morning makeup shifts.

Illamasqua – Skin Base Foundation: You need to try this vegan beauty product! British makeup brand Illamasqua have revolutionised an awardwinning foundation with their skin base range. Some of you may not have heard of this brand, but it really is one of the best foundations you will find on the market. Key benefits of this product: Wide range of shades and undertones perfect for Asian skin tones. Foundation formula is lightweight but can be layered to create a flawless full coverage look, without the cake and gives a beautiful skin like finish to the skin.

