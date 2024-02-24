4.6 C
Khushi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on death anniversary
Uncategorized

Khushi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on death anniversary

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

On actress Sridevi’s death anniversary, her daughter Khushi Kapoor shared a heartwarming throwback picture in which her mother can be seen posing with her and sister Janhvi.

Khushi took to Instagram stories to post the photo.

The late actress looks beautiful in a blue saree and her hair is tied in a bun along with sindoor, and two nose pins.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, look adorable in their pink outfits and smiling faces.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. She tied the knot with producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple was blessed with daughters – Janhvi and Khushi.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish, among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films.
Her last film was ‘Mom’, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Meanwhile, Khushi was seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

It is a coming-of-age musical film, which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explored friendship, freedom love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

