Saturday, December 14, 2024
Kejriwal seeks Shah’s intervention over crime surge in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP-led Central Government of failing to maintain law and order in the national capital. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal claimed that Delhi was being referred to as the “crime capital” due to the rise in violence, drug-related crimes, and extortion activities.
“Crimes against women are rising, extortion gangs are active everywhere, and the drug mafia is spreading across the city,” he wrote, adding that incidents of mobile phone and chain snatching were harassing residents.
Kejriwal highlighted data showing Delhi’s law and order situation in poor light. Among 19 metro cities, Delhi reportedly leads in crimes against women and murders. Since 2019, drug-related crimes have risen by 350 percent, with an average of three women raped every day, he claimed.
Citing over 600 bomb threats received by schools, hospitals, malls, and the airport in recent months, Kejriwal questioned why the perpetrators were not being apprehended. He urged Shah to act swiftly, noting that children and parents in Delhi live in constant fear due to these threats.
“It’s so shameful that under your watch, our grand capital, due to failure of law and order, is being called the rape capital, gangster capital, and drug capital,” Kejriwal said.
The letter, coming just months ahead of the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, emphasized the need for urgent reforms. “The situation is very poor, and law and order must be brought back on track by rising above politics,” Kejriwal wrote, requesting a meeting with Shah.

 

