Kamala Harris gets endorsement from over 60 south Asian American elected officials

Over 60 South Asian American state and local officials from across the US have endorsed Kamala Harris for president. They believe that, as the daughter of an Indian immigrant mother, she will create a “fairer and more inclusive” immigration system.

These officials, along with the Indian American Impact, have voiced their support for Harris, who is running as the 2024 Democratic candidate for President of the United States.

“As South Asian elected officials, we proudly support Kamala Harris in her historic bid to become the first South Asian American woman President of the United States,” said the officials in a statement by The Indian American Impact Fund. The fund aims to promote Indian and South Asian Americans in US political and civic life.

I am honored to receive the endorsement of the United Auto Workers. From walking picket lines to taking on big banks, I have spent my entire career fighting for unions and working families—and, as President, I will continue to deliver for organized labor. https://t.co/CQc4K0YOBW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2024

The statement highlighted that Harris, with her exceptional coalition-building skills, can unite the nation. They noted that her victory in the November 5 election would send a powerful signal to all Asian Americans, communities of color, and women. “By helping so many reimagine what is possible, a President Kamala Harris would affirm that the American Dream isn’t just an aspiration, but an achievable reality.”

Some of the officials supporting Harris include Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Katragadda Miller, Washington State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Manka Dhingra, North Carolina Senate Democratic Whip Jay J. Chaudhuri, and New Jersey Senate Majority Conference Leader Vin Gopal.

Other supporters include Virginia State Senator Ghazala Hashmi, North Carolina State Senator Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Georgia State Senator Sheikh Rahman, Vermont State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, and Pennsylvania State Senator Nikil Saval.

The statement also mentioned that Harris and President Joe Biden have championed policies that benefit all Americans, such as combating climate change, defending voting rights, reducing gun violence, lowering student debt, and prescription drug costs.

“She is the nation’s fiercest champion on abortion rights and makes the strongest case for why women should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies,” the statement said.

Since its start in 2016, the Indian American Impact Fund has endorsed and supported 166 candidates across the country, helping increase Indian and South Asian American representation in politics.