27.5 C
New York
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsKamala Harris gets endorsement from over 60 south Asian American elected officials
Headline news

Kamala Harris gets endorsement from over 60 south Asian American elected officials

By: vibhuti

Date:

TOPSHOT - US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Over 60 South Asian American state and local officials from across the US have endorsed Kamala Harris for president. They believe that, as the daughter of an Indian immigrant mother, she will create a “fairer and more inclusive” immigration system.

These officials, along with the Indian American Impact, have voiced their support for Harris, who is running as the 2024 Democratic candidate for President of the United States.

“As South Asian elected officials, we proudly support Kamala Harris in her historic bid to become the first South Asian American woman President of the United States,” said the officials in a statement by The Indian American Impact Fund. The fund aims to promote Indian and South Asian Americans in US political and civic life.

The statement highlighted that Harris, with her exceptional coalition-building skills, can unite the nation. They noted that her victory in the November 5 election would send a powerful signal to all Asian Americans, communities of color, and women. “By helping so many reimagine what is possible, a President Kamala Harris would affirm that the American Dream isn’t just an aspiration, but an achievable reality.”

Some of the officials supporting Harris include Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Katragadda Miller, Washington State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Manka Dhingra, North Carolina Senate Democratic Whip Jay J. Chaudhuri, and New Jersey Senate Majority Conference Leader Vin Gopal.

- Advertisement -

Other supporters include Virginia State Senator Ghazala Hashmi, North Carolina State Senator Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Georgia State Senator Sheikh Rahman, Vermont State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, and Pennsylvania State Senator Nikil Saval.

The statement also mentioned that Harris and President Joe Biden have championed policies that benefit all Americans, such as combating climate change, defending voting rights, reducing gun violence, lowering student debt, and prescription drug costs.

“She is the nation’s fiercest champion on abortion rights and makes the strongest case for why women should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies,” the statement said.

Since its start in 2016, the Indian American Impact Fund has endorsed and supported 166 candidates across the country, helping increase Indian and South Asian American representation in politics.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Documented dreamers: 250,000 Indian-American youths threatened with self-deportation after turning 21
Next article
“Is she Indian? Or is she black?”: Trump questions Harris’ racial identity

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to India amid divorce rumors after US vacation with daughter Aaradhya

Entertainment 0
Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently on...

India’s northern state Himachal Pradesh faces floods, videos of destruction go viral

India News 0
The current situation in India's northern state Himachal Pradesh...

“Is she Indian? Or is she black?”: Trump questions Harris’ racial identity

Headline news 0
Donald Trump has attacked Kamala Harris by questioning whether...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc