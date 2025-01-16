Joe Biden and Trump both claim credit for landmark Israel-Hamas ceasefire

US president Joe Biden celebrated the success of “many months of intensive diplomacy” in securing a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, ending 15 months of conflict.

Speaking at a White House briefing on Wednesday (15), Biden called the negotiations some of the toughest of his career and outlined a three-phase plan for peace.

The ceasefire, set to begin on Sunday (19), just one day before Biden leaves office, marks the first phase of the agreement. It includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza, the release of hostages held by Hamas—including women, elderly, and wounded prisoners—and the release of hundreds of Palestinian detainees.

“Soon the hostages will return home to their families,” Biden said, emphasizing the first phase as a critical step. “Palestinians can also return to their neighborhoods in all areas of Gaza.”

He added that the ceasefire would remain in place as long as negotiations toward a permanent end to the war continued, even if they extended beyond the planned six weeks.

Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done – I will speak more about this soon. pic.twitter.com/iETWhGXEGA — President Biden (@POTUS) January 15, 2025

- Advertisement -

The second phase would aim to establish a permanent ceasefire, involving the release of all remaining hostages and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The final phase would focus on returning the remains of deceased hostages to their families and launching a major reconstruction plan for Gaza.

While Biden praised his administration’s efforts in securing the deal, he also acknowledged close collaboration with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. However, both leaders have sought to claim credit for the agreement.

Biden noted that the framework followed “the precise contours” of a plan he introduced in May 2024. When asked who deserved credit for the deal, he dismissed the question, replying, “Is that a joke?” before walking away.

Trump, on the other hand, took to Truth Social, stating, “The epic agreement was only possible because I won November’s presidential election. It signaled to the entire world that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans and our Allies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Despite the competing narratives, the two administrations worked closely in recent days, with envoys Brett McGurk (Biden’s team) and Steve Witkoff (Trump’s team) present in Doha to finalize the agreement.

The deal marks a significant foreign policy achievement for Biden, providing a positive end to his presidency. However, with just days remaining in office, it is too late for him to reap domestic political benefits.

Trump, set to take office on Monday (20), will avoid inheriting ongoing warfare in the Middle East. The return of American hostages to the US in the coming weeks could provide feel-good moments, boosting Trump’s second-term start. However, he will also inherit the responsibility of implementing the complex agreement, a challenge that could carry significant risks.