Biden reaffirms presidential election bid amid criticism and health rumors

President Joe Biden reaffirmed on Monday (8) that he would stay in the US election race, despite criticism. The White House also denied rumors that he has Parkinson’s disease after his poor debate performance.

The 81-year-old president challenged his Democratic critics to either contest him at next month’s party convention in Chicago or support him against Donald Trump in November’s election. In a letter to Congress and a call to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, Biden expressed frustration with party elites and reaffirmed his commitment to the race.

“I am firmly committed to staying in the race,” Biden wrote in his letter. “It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party and defeat Donald Trump. It’s time for it to end.”

On MSNBC, he added, “Any of these guys that don’t think I should run — run against me. Announce for president, challenge me at the convention.”

Trump has remained mostly silent since the debate but told Fox News on Monday (8) that he believes Biden will stay in the race because “he’s got an ego and he doesn’t want to quit.”

- Advertisement -

However, pressure is mounting on Biden, the oldest president in US history. Congressman Adam Smith, a senior Democrat, joined five other Democratic lawmakers in suggesting that Biden should step aside.

“I think it’s become clear he’s not the best person to carry the Democratic message,” Smith told CNN.

Despite this, other senior Democrats, like House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, continue to support Biden.

“I made clear that day after the debate publicly that I support President Joe Biden and the Democratic ticket. My position has not changed,” Jeffries told CNN.

Biden’s recent efforts aimed to address health concerns following his poor performance in the June 27 debate against Trump. During the debate, Biden appeared to lose his train of thought and spoke incoherently at times, which he attributed to jetlag and a cold.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced tough questions on Monday (8) about reports that a Parkinson‘s specialist visited the White House multiple times. She denied that Biden had been treated for or is taking medication for Parkinson’s disease.

“Has the President been treated for Parkinson’s? No. Is he being treated for Parkinson’s? No, he’s not. Is he taking medication for Parkinson’s? No,” Jean-Pierre said.

The White House released a letter from Biden’s personal doctor, Kevin O’Connor, insisting that Biden had not seen a neurologist outside his three annual medicals. They also denied reports that NATO allies were concerned about Biden’s health ahead of this week’s 75th-anniversary summit in Washington.

“We’re not picking up any signs of that from our allies at all,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

The NATO summit begins on Tuesday, the same day that Democrats will hold a caucus meeting to discuss Biden’s future. Despite recent setbacks, Biden remains determined to continue his campaign.

Biden lags behind Trump in most polls, despite his rival’s recent felony conviction in a porn star hush money case. The summit and the caucus meeting will be critical moments for Biden as he seeks to solidify his position within his party and on the global stage.