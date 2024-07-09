31 C
Indian student drowns at waterfall in New York

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Gadde’s death marks the long list of increasing instances of Indians, especially students, dying an untimely death in the US. (Photo credit: Sai Surya Avinash Gadde/LinkedIn)

A 25-year-old Indian student from Trine University drowned at Barberville Falls in Albany, New York, on July 7. The incident was confirmed by the Indian consulate, marking another tragedy for the Indian community in the US.

Gadde’s LinkedIn profile indicated he enrolled at Trine University in Indiana for the 2023-24 session. Originally from Telangana, he had been spending the long weekend of July 4 in the waterfall area.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, a student at Trine University, who drowned on July 7 at Barberville Falls, Albany, NY,” the consulate posted on X. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his grieving family and friends. @IndiainNewYork is extending all necessary assistance, including issuance of NOC for the transportation of Gadde’s mortal remains to India.”

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office reported that two men swimming at the falls got into trouble. Gadde drowned, while another man was rescued by a good Samaritan. Local news confirmed that multiple crews responded to the scene.

This incident adds to the increasing number of Indian students and nationals who have died in the US this year. In June, 32-year-old Dasari Gopikrishna was fatally shot during a robbery in Texas. The Indian consulate has launched a new platform to support Indian students studying in the US.

