11.1 C
London
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Subscribe
HomeAsia NewsIsrael to recruit 70,000 foreign workers from India, China
Asia News

Israel to recruit 70,000 foreign workers from India, China

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Asia News

India probes ‘illegal immigration’ bid after plane returns from France

INDIA’S Gujarat police have formed teams to unearth a...
Asia News

Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

A PLANE that had been grounded in France for...
Asia News

Indian navy bolsters Arabian Sea forces after attacks

THE Indian navy said it is deploying three warships...
Asia News

Iran rejects US claims on Tehran targeting tanker off India

IRAN’S foreign ministry rejected on Monday (25) as “worthless”...
Asia News

Imran Khan granted bail but remains jailed

FORMER Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was granted bail...

ISRAEL plans to bring in around 70,000 foreign workers from China, India and elsewhere to boost its construction sector, which has been largely frozen since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, a newspaper reported on Monday (1), citing a government official.

Yehuda Morgenstern, director general of the construction and housing ministry, told the Calcalist financial daily that a plan to increase the quota of foreign construction workers to 70,000 from 50,000 would be approved by the government in the coming days.

The quota in November was boosted to 50,000 from 30,000 to help the housing sector, which is suffering from labour shortages since around 80,000 Palestinian construction workers were barred from entering Israel in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel.

“There’s a shortage in the manpower sector. That’s why the pace of construction per building in Israel has risen to 34 months from 30 in 2021 and 27 months in 2014,” said Morgenstern.

About 20,000 foreign workers, Morgenstern said, would be brought in without bilateral agreements with homeland countries.

In all, workers will come from China, India, Sri Lanka and Moldova, he said, with around 10,000 expected to arrive in the first quarter.

Morgenstern added that even if the 80,000 Palestinian workers now absent come back, it would be beneficial to the housing sector to have the additional foreign workers since the time to build homes continues to rise.

The ministry, he said, has also recommended the admission of about 10,000 Palestinians for infrastructure projects outside Israeli cities and in coordination with the mayors.

(Reuters)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India probes ‘illegal immigration’ bid after plane returns from France

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Polar Preet claims fastest solo Antarctic skiing record

Headline Story 0
BRITISH SIKH army officer and physiotherapist Captain Harpreet Chandi,...

Prabhas thanks fans for making ‘Salaar’ a big success

Entertainment 0
Actor Prabhas on Monday wished his fans a happy...

Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley’s record

Entertainment 0
Taylor Swift has surpassed Elvis Presley for most weeks...

Popular

World Bank calls for overhaul of Pakistan’s economic policies

Business 0
PAKISTAN’s current economic model is not working, a top...

Homelessness rises 40 per cent in rural England as living costs spike

UK News 0
Homelessness in rural England has risen by 40 percent...

Each additional centimetre around waist raises infertility risk by 3%: Study

Health 0
In a study involving 3,239 women in the US,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc