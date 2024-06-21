International Yoga Day celebrated at Times Square

The Consulate General of India in New York celebrated the International Yoga Day by organizing a yoga session at Times Square on Thursday (20), making it a historical event. Thousands of people together did different ‘asanas’ (yoga poses) at the venue.

International Yoga Day, started by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi from the year 2014, celebrates India’s ancient practice. Despite the scorching heat, New York City was soaked in the meditative impact of yoga.

Yoga instructor and Breath Meditation teacher Richa Dhekne, who has dedicated over two decades of her life to yoga as a volunteer and faculty member with the Art of Living Foundation led the yoga session hosted by Consulate General of India.

Several other yoga teachers and experts led various meditation, exercises and breathing sessions throughout the day at Times Square, as thousands participated in the day-long activities.

“As you can see, we have yoga participants from several nationalities, and this is going to go on for the entire day today,” Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan said.

Pradhan said they were expecting about 8,000-10,000 participants and added that the theme of the 2024 Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Self and Society'. "I'm sure this is going to inspire everybody participating here today, and around other different parts of the United States," Pradhan said.

Officials and staff from the Indian Consulate as well as members of the diaspora joined the yoga session. The Consulate, along with partner associations, held several yoga sessions in the lead-up to Yoga Day, including one at Bryant Park near the famous New York Public Library as well as a special yoga session for women at Central Park that was led by Swami Brahmanishthananda.