Group of Indians enjoy jalebi and samosa near London’s Tower Bridge | Watch video

A screen grab of Indians enjoying jalebi and samosa near London Tower Bridge. (Photo credit: @ rajasthani_in_uk)

A video showing a group of Indians having a lively samosa and jalebi party near London’s Tower Bridge has gone viral. The event, likely part of the Lok Sabha election campaign in April, showcased the vibrant spirit of the Indian community, turning a regular day into a colorful celebration.

The gathering caught the attention of many onlookers and became a hot topic on social media. The video shows a large crowd enjoying plates of samosas and jalebis, sharing the treats with one another. People of all ages can be seen, adding to the festive atmosphere.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajnandani Sharma (@rajnandani_rns)

Many attendees wore BJP flags, showing their support for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The video was shared by Rajnandini Sharma, a video creator in London with about 484 followers on Instagram. It quickly went viral, with 1.8 million views, 41.3 thousand likes, and 411 shares. The post also received 2,543 comments. One user commented, “Jalebi with a view,” while another joked, “RIP London bridge,” with laughing emojis.

The event sparked mixed reactions. Some criticized the gathering, questioning if it was appropriate, while others defended it, saying people should move past a colonial mindset. They argued that if a foreign group held a similar celebration in India, the reaction might be different. One user defended the group by suggesting critics embrace cultural exchange and reconsider their biases.

