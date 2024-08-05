21.9 C
Monday, August 5, 2024
US women’s artistic swimming team performs to ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’ song, director Subhash Ghai elated | Watch videos

A screen grab of artistic swimming team of the US performing on 'Taal Se Taal Mila'. (Photo credit: World Aquatics)

Bollywood film director Subhash Ghai feels “blessed” as the theme music of his 1999 film Taal, composed by renowned music composer-singer AR Rahman, was used by the USA’s women’s artistic swimming team for their underwater choreography at the World Aquatics Doha 2024. The video of their month-old performance has been widely shared on social media.

Bollywood film director Subhash Ghai feels "blessed" as the theme music of his 1999 film Taal, composed by renowned music composer-singer AR Rahman, was used by the USA's women's artistic swimming team for their underwater choreography at the World Aquatics Doha 2024. The video of their month-old performance has been widely shared on social media.

 

In the video, the group of women swimmers perform to the opening music of the song ‘Taal Se Taal Mila.’ Sharing a screenshot from the performance, Subhash Ghai wrote on X (previously Twitter), “RARELY IT HAPPENS WHEN A HINDI FILM THEME MUSIC LIKE TAAL’ BECOMES ICONIC (clapping hands emoji) (sic).”

He continued, “It was seen at World Aquatics DOHA 2024 which inspired the USA ARTISTIC SWIMMING TEAM to display their unique performance on the music of TAAL. I feel blessed… thank you all (heart and hug emoji) (sic).”

As social media users noticed the month-old video, they commended Rahman’s music and showered him with praise. One of them wrote, “Taal Se Taal is perfect for any cultural event… AR truly is the face of Indian music (sic).” Another social media user added, “So cool! (sic).” An X user wrote, “This is a proud moment for all Indians & definitely Indian Music Rocks (sic).”

‘Taal Se Taal Mila’ is composed by AR Rahman and written by Anand Bakshi. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan and performed by Aishwarya Rai in the movie.

The 1999 film Taal was headlined by Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor. It also featured Alok Nath, Mita Vashisht, and Amrish Puri. The film was a hit upon its release and won several awards.

