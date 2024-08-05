Tik Tok video of racist comments during Virginia City’s Hot August Nights event sparks outrage

The video was recorded in Virginia City during the Hot August Nights event and has over 470,000 views. It was posted by TikTok user unclerickyd1.

In the video, a Black man is recording a group of people and begins yelling, claiming they were making racist comments toward him.

He claims that one man told him there was a “hanging tree” down the street for “[people] like [him],” along with using a racist slur.

After a couple of minutes, a woman exits the Firehouse Saloon and escorts the man off the property.

The man recording asks her repeatedly not to touch him, while she repeats that she loves him, and he is her brother, and leads him to a sheriff.

Upon reaching the sheriff, the man begins crying and explaining the situation to those surrounding him. One woman says, “I’m so sorry this happened to you,” and offers him a hug.

Although rumors are circulating on social media that some of the people being filmed are affiliated with the Firehouse Saloon, the company made a Facebook post saying, “those people in the video are absolutely %100 NOT US.”

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office responded to the video and gave the following statement:

“The Storey County Sheriff’s Office has received concerning reports and video of an incident that occurred in Virginia City on August 2, 2024. We at the sheriff’s office do not condone or support racism, inequality, or hate speech.

Integrity is our standard. We are proud of our profession and will conduct ourselves in a manner that merits the respect of all people. We will demonstrate honest, ethical behavior in all our interactions. We must have the courage to stand up for our beliefs and do what is right. Our actions will instill public trust and a sense and feeling of protection and safety of each individual person of Storey County, resident and visitor alike.

All reports to the Storey County Sheriff’s Office are investigated thoroughly and treated seriously. A case has been pulled regarding this incident and is being investigated.