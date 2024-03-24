9.8 C
Indian woman dies in car accident in US

By: Shelbin MS

A 24-year-old Indian professional died in a car accident in the US state of Pennsylvania.

The consulate general of India in New York said in a post on X on Saturday that Arshia Joshi lost her life in a tragic car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21.

The consulate said it is in touch with Joshi’s family to provide assistance to transport her mortal remains to India at the earliest.

Joshi had completed her graduation last year.

Volunteer-based nonprofit organisation TEAM Aid is assisting in sending Joshi’s mortal remains to Delhi to her family.

TEAM Aid helps members of the Indian community who are either travelling or living abroad and face dire situations such as accidents, suicides, homicides or sudden death of loved ones.

“Amidst a series of tragic incidents, our hearts are heavy with grief,” TEAM Aid founder Mohan Nannapaneni told PTI.

In the past week alone, TEAM Aid has sent the remains of five individuals to India and organised three local funerals, he said.

These include two truck drivers who tragically lost their lives in an accident in New Mexico, a 25-year-old Indian student who was found dead in his apartment in Seattle, a 38-year-old restaurant chef in San Jose, among others. (PTI)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

