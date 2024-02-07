6.2 C
London
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Subscribe
HomeAsia NewsIndian state to enact divisive uniform personal laws
Asia News

Indian state to enact divisive uniform personal laws

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Asia News

Imran Khan’s party fights to stay visible

FORMER Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is popular in...
Asia News

Foreign residents challenge racial profiling by Japanese police

THREE foreign-born residents of Japan have filed a lawsuit...
Asia News

China backs Pakistan after Iran’s airstrikes

CHINA has assured Islamabad of its support in defending...
Asia News

Thousands of trucks stranded as Pakistan and Afghanistan shut border points

THOUSANDS of trucks were stranded at the busiest frontier...
Asia News

Maldives sets March deadline for troops from India to leave

THE Maldivian president told India last Sunday (14) to...

AN INDIAN state where prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power is set to introduce contentious common personal laws that will apply across religions this month, a template other state officials said they will look to follow.

Currently, India’s Hindus, Muslims, Christians and large tribal populations can follow their own personal laws and customs, or an optional secular code, for marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance.

Framing a national common law has been one of the three core, decades-old promises of the BJP. It has fulfilled the other two: building the Ram temple in Ayodhya and removing the autonomy of the Muslim majority region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The northern state of Uttarakhand, nestled in the Himalayan foothills, is expected to unveil a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill this month, officials said.

The move comes ahead of Modi’s bid to win a rare third term in general elections to be held by May and may further help consolidate the Hindu vote, analysts said.

The UCC is a divisive issue, as many minority Muslims who criticise the BJP for its hardline Hindu-first image see it as interference with centuries-old Islamic practices, including polygamy and instant divorce, which were outlawed by the federal government in 2019.

Calling the UCC a “trial balloon” ahead of the elections, federal MP and prominent Muslim voice Asaduddin Owaisi said Hindu nationalists professed to like non-uniformity, except when it came to Muslims.

Although no draft of the UCC has been presented, BJP leaders have said it primarily has to do with modernising Muslim personal laws.

A committee set up in Uttarakhand in 2022 to draft the code was due to submit its work to the state government this month. It is likely be imminently presented to the state’s legislative body, two officials said. “Several state governments across India are looking at whether a uniform civil code could be implemented,” Nalin Kohli, a national BJP spokesperson, said. “The systematic process to get uniform civil code in several states has begun.”

Uttarakhand’s chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said on social media platform X that his ministers would study the draft and “start the process to make it into a bill and then an act”.

Modi’s government ended special privileges enjoyed by Kashmir in August 2019 and in January unveiled a grand temple to Hindu deity Ram, replacing a Mughal-era mosque razed by radical Hindu groups in 1992.

Personal laws can be legislated by both federal and state governments and other BJP-ruled states said they could use the Uttarakhand UCC draft as a template.

Earlier in January, the BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam state, said: “I am waiting to see the UCC bill of Uttarakhand and once that is done, we will bring the same legislation” with some modifications. A committee appointed by Sarma last year is also expected to submit a draft bill to ban polygamy in the state soon.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, deputy chief minister of India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, said “wherever the BJP is (in power) the possibility of bringing UCC has been and will always be there”. (Reuters)

Eastern Eye
Eastern Eye

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Imran Khan’s party fights to stay visible

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Rowan Atkinson blamed for slow electric car sales

Business 0
Comedian Rowan Atkinson of Mr Bean fame is now...

Jameela Jamil to star in Brit rom-com ‘Lola and Freddie’

Entertainment 0
Jameela Jamil has added one more exciting project to...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc