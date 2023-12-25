12.1 C
London
Monday, December 25, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEUROPEIndian passengers held in France to be set free today
EUROPE

Indian passengers held in France to be set free today

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

EUROPE

Plane with Indian passengers leaves France for Mumbai

A PLANE with close to 300 Indian passengers detained...
EUROPE

Indian court has ‘no jurisdiction’ in Nikhil Gupta case: Czech Republic

INDIA’S judicial authorities have “no jurisdiction” in the case...
EUROPE

France grounds plane carrying 300 Indians

A NICARAGUA-BOUND plane carrying more than 300 Indian passengers...
EUROPE

Pakistani couple sentenced to life in Italy for killing daughter

A PAKISTANI couple was sentenced to life in prison...
EUROPE

UK, Italy leaders unite on migration, agree Tunisia deal

PRIME minister Rishi Sunak hailed his Italian counterpart Giorgia...

A PLANE with 303 Indian passengers detained near Paris over suspicions of human trafficking will be free to leave on Monday (25), French judicial officials said, though its destination remains unclear.

The Nicaragua-bound Airbus A340 with its Indian passengers was held at Vatry airport, 150 kilometres (95 miles) east of Paris, when it arrived on Thursday (21) from Dubai for refuelling, after an anonymous tip-off that it was carrying potential victims of human trafficking.

After questioning the passengers for two days, French prosecutors on Sunday (24) gave the go-ahead for the plane to leave, and full approval for its departure is expected Monday, the local prefecture said in a statement.

Although the statement did not mention a destination, the head of the local bar association, Francois Procureur, told a press conference the passengers would be flown to India.

A source close to the inquiry said the Indians were likely workers in the United Arab Emirates who had been bound for Nicaragua as a jumping off spot for the United States or Canada.

The passengers of the flight, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, were put up at the airport during the investigation.

Beds, toilets and showers were installed, the local prefecture said, while police have prevented press and outsiders from entering the airport.

The passengers included 11 unaccompanied minors, according to Paris prosecutors.

Two passengers have been detained since Friday (22) “to verify” whether their role “may have been different than the others in this transport, and under what conditions and with what objectives”.

Twelve of the passengers have requested asylum, a source close to the case said.

The Indian embassy in Paris on Saturday (23) posted on X that “embassy consular staff” were on site to working with French authorities “for the welfare” of detained passengers for an “early resolution of the situation”.

The 30 crew members were not detained. Some handled the Dubai-Vatry leg and others were to take over for the flight to Managua. According to Flightradar24, Legend Airlines has just four planes.

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian court has ‘no jurisdiction’ in Nikhil Gupta case: Czech Republic
Next article
Plane with Indian passengers leaves France for Mumbai

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Plane with Indian passengers leaves France for Mumbai

EUROPE 0
A PLANE with close to 300 Indian passengers detained...

Neel Nanda, comedian of Indian descent, dies at 32

Entertainment 0
Neel Nanda, a stand-up comic of Indian descent known...

Ranbir and Alia reveal daughter Raha’s face on Christmas

Entertainment 0
Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave a...

Popular

Police don’t have ‘full understanding’ of child sex abuse, says watchdog

Headline news 0
A POLICE watchdog said that forces up and down...

Netflix releases viewership data for 18,000 titles

Entertainment 0
In a big move towards transparency, streaming service Netflix...

Queen Camilla supports domestic violence victim at women’s refuge

UK News 0
During her visit to a refuge, the Queen offered...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc