Indian origin man pleads guilty to firebombing US anti-abortion office

A 29-year-old man of Indian origin has pleaded guilty to firebombing a prominent anti-abortion group’s office in Wisconsin on Mother’s Day, May 8, last year, the Justice Department has said.

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury of Madison, who was arrested from Boston’s International Airport in March, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause damage using fire or an explosive on December 1, the department said in a release on Friday (1).

Roychowdhury served as a research assistant while a doctoral student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He received his degree in May 2022, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported earlier this year.

On May 8 last year, law enforcement responded to an active fire at an office building in Madison and saw a broken mason jar with a lid and screw top burned black.

The police also saw a disposable lighter, another mason jar with the lid on, and a singed cloth tucked into the top.