Indian American Ravi Ahuja to become new CEO of Sony Pictures in 2025

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is preparing for a major leadership change as veteran Indian American executive Ravi Ahuja is set to take over as CEO on January 2, 2025. He will replace Tony Vinciquerra, who has been the chairman and CEO of the company. Vinciquerra will continue to support SPE as a non-executive chairman until the end of 2025.

Ahuja’s promotion has been anticipated for over two years, with Vinciquerra mentoring him since their time together at Fox Networks Group in 2007. Since joining Sony, Ahuja has served as Chairman of Global Television Studios and President and COO. His career journey has spanned roles at Walt Disney Television and Fox, and he brings decades of experience in the entertainment industry.

Vinciquerra expressed his confidence in Ahuja’s abilities, stating, “He’s much smarter than I am. And much better with people than I am,” calling him the right person to lead SPE into the future.

Ahuja’s role will involve overseeing Sony Pictures’ global operations, including major film and TV studios such as Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems, and Crunchyroll. Under his leadership, successful franchises like The Boys, Cobra Kai, and Outlander have flourished. As the new CEO, he will report to Sony Group Corporation leaders Kenichiro Yoshida and Hiroki Totoki.

Ahuja shared his excitement for the future of SPE, saying, “It is my privilege and honor to take the helm at SPE. This is a special place — an iconic studio with an extraordinary 100-year history of storytelling.”

Before joining Sony, Ahuja held prominent roles at companies like Virgin Entertainment Group and Walt Disney Television. He holds a finance degree and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, where he was a guest speaker in 2023.

Ahuja’s leadership marks a new chapter for Sony Pictures, and he is committed to continuing the studio’s legacy of success. His strong background in entertainment and business management makes him well-suited for the role.