Indian-American man charged with murdering and mutilating wife in Virginia

An Indian-American man, Naresh Bhatt, has been charged with first-degree murder and physically defiling a dead body in the case of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, who went missing in late July 2024. The couple, married for nearly three years, lived in Manassas Park, Virginia, with their young daughter.

Mamta, a nurse at Inova Fairfax Hospital, was last seen on July 31. Her absence alarmed her colleagues, who alerted authorities on August 2 after she failed to report to work. Naresh filed a missing person report on August 5 but was arrested on August 22 for concealing a dead body.

BREAKING: Naresh Bhatt has now been charged with *murder* in the case of his missing Manassas Park wife, Mamta Kafle. Previously, he’d only been arrested for ‘concealment of a body’. She disappeared this summer. Her body has still not been found. pic.twitter.com/moTFP3Mxq7 — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) December 2, 2024

Police Chief Mario Lugo revealed that forensic evidence confirmed Mamta was killed in the couple’s bedroom before her body was dismembered in the bathroom. Bloodstains matching Mamta’s DNA were discovered in both locations. Lugo stated, “I think we have a strong case for not having a body. All evidence points to one person, which is Naresh. I just know whatever happened in that house, it was murder.”

The murder is believed to have occurred between July 29 and July 30. While the body has not been recovered, the evidence is considered substantial. Lugo noted that no prior domestic violence complaints had been filed from the household.

In an August interview with WUSA-TV, Naresh had described the situation as “tough.” Meanwhile, a friend of Mamta’s, Nadia Navarro, initiated an online fundraiser to aid in the search for her.

This tragic case has left the community in shock, raising questions about the motive behind such a gruesome crime. Investigations are ongoing.