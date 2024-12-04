BBC’s 100 Inspiring Women 2024: Indian and Indian-American icons Vinesh Phogat including and Sunita Williams shine bright

The BBC has unveiled its 100 Inspiring and Influential Women list for 2024, celebrating trailblazing women from around the world across categories such as Climate Pioneers, Culture and Education, Entertainment and Sport, Politics and Advocacy, and Science, Health, and Tech. Among this year’s honorees are three remarkable Indian women—Aruna Roy, Pooja Sharma, and Vinesh Phogat—alongside two distinguished Indian Americans, Sunita Williams and Sneha Revanur.

Aruna Roy

Social activist Aruna Roy, known for her unwavering commitment to rural empowerment, co-founded the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS). Her work in advocating for transparency and fair wages led to India’s landmark Right to Information (RTI) Act in 2005. A recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, Roy has dedicated her life to ensuring grassroots communities have a voice in governance.

Pooja Sharma

Pooja Sharma’s dedication to humanity shines in the Culture and Education category. Over the last three years, Sharma has performed the last rites for over 4,000 unclaimed bodies in Delhi. Her inspiring journey began after a personal tragedy, motivating her to provide dignity in death to those abandoned by society.

Vinesh Phogat

Wrestling champion-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat has been a trailblazer for women in sports. A three-time Olympian and India’s first female wrestler to reach an Olympic final, Phogat retired this year following disqualification in a weight-related issue. An outspoken advocate against sexism in sports, she led protests against the Indian wrestling federation chief accused of sexual harassment.

Sunita Williams

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams continues to inspire with her pioneering achievements in space exploration. From holding the record for the most spacewalks by a woman to running the first marathon in space, Williams remains a symbol of perseverance. In 2024, she embarked on the Boeing Starliner mission to the ISS, extending her stay due to technical challenges.

Sneha Revanur

At just 20, Indian-American AI activist Sneha Revanur is reshaping the tech landscape. As the founder of Encode Justice, she leads a global movement advocating for ethical AI practices with over 1,300 members across 30 countries. Named one of TIME’s 100 most influential voices in AI, Revanur’s work promotes inclusivity in technology.

These extraordinary women epitomize resilience and innovation, inspiring millions globally.