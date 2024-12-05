Mexican actress dies after participating in Kambo frog venom ritual

A tragic incident occurred in Mexico where 33-year-old actress Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez lost her life after participating in a traditional South American cleansing ceremony known as Kambo at a spiritual retreat. The ritual, which involves ingesting Amazonian frog venom, is believed to cleanse the body of toxins but is known to have potentially fatal consequences.

According to reports, Rodríguez began the ritual by drinking over a liter of water. Small burns were created on her skin, and frog venom-infused mucus was applied to the wounds. The venom triggers reactions like increased blood pressure, vomiting, and diarrhea, which are considered signs of “healing” during the cleansing process. Symptoms typically last for 30 minutes but can lead to severe complications like seizures or death if the venom remains in the bloodstream for an extended period.

Cory speaks to how Kambo, Amazonian Frog medicine, is harvested by tribes in the jungle. pic.twitter.com/aRNCVLPfZ1 — Shane Larson (@shanelarson_) November 20, 2023

Rodríguez experienced violent vomiting and severe diarrhea shortly after starting the ritual. Despite her worsening condition, she initially refused medical assistance but later relented when visited by a friend. A shaman at the retreat in Mayocoyani, Durango, reportedly told Rodríguez she could not leave the premises. However, as her condition deteriorated, the shaman fled. Authorities are currently searching for the shaman involved in the incident.

The Durango Film Guild paid tribute to Rodríguez in a heartfelt social media post, stating:

“She leaves a void in the hearts of the people who knew her working in what she loved: cinema. A young woman who worked in various short films, series, and movies filmed in Durango.”

Kambo rituals, though practiced by some indigenous tribes for their alleged detoxifying benefits, have garnered criticism due to their potentially dangerous side effects.

#4Dic | Actriz de Televisa Marcela Alcaraz muere envenenada en retiro espiritual luego de consumir bebida de ranas Amigos y familiares de la actriz mexicana revelaron que Marcela acudió al retiro para limpiar su alma, sin embargo, mientras participaba en uno de los rituales… pic.twitter.com/eJjq6UIBvj — 2001online (@2001OnLine) December 4, 2024

- Advertisement -

The Kambo ritual is an ancient South American cleansing ceremony that uses the venom of the giant monkey frog (Phyllomedusa bicolor). Traditionally practiced by indigenous Amazonian tribes, the ritual is believed to detoxify the body, enhance physical and mental well-being, and remove negative energy. However, it has gained global attention for its potential dangers.

During the ceremony, participants are required to drink large quantities of water. Small burns are made on the skin, and the venom-infused mucus is applied to the wounds. Symptoms of the ritual include fainting, dizziness, and swollen lips or faces. Extended exposure can lead to more severe reactions, including death, as evidenced in Rodríguez’s case. These reactions are considered part of the body’s “purging” process.

While proponents of Kambo praise its benefits, such as improved immunity and energy levels, medical experts warn about its risks. The venom contains bioactive peptides that can cause severe reactions, including fainting, seizures, and even death in extreme cases.

The ritual, often unregulated outside its traditional setting, has led to tragic outcomes, including the recent death of Mexican actress Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez. Her passing has sparked renewed scrutiny of Kambo, underscoring the need for caution and awareness when participating in such practices.