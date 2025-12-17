Indian-American cancer researcher Raghuraman Kannan elected National Academy of Inventors Fellow

Highlights:

Raghuraman Kannan named a National Academy of Inventors Fellow

One of 169 researchers selected nationwide

Raghuraman Kannan holds more than 65 patents related to cancer research

Raghuraman Kannan developed targeted nanoparticle-based cancer therapies

Research by Raghuraman Kannan has led to multiple startup companies

Indian-American cancer researcher Raghuraman Kannan has been elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, one of the highest distinctions awarded to academic inventors in the United States. Raghuraman Kannan, a Curators’ Distinguished Professor at the University of Missouri, is among 169 researchers nationwide selected for the honor.

The National Academy of Inventors Fellow designation recognizes inventors whose work has had a measurable impact on quality of life, economic development, and societal well-being. The 2025 class of NAI Fellows includes researchers from 127 universities, research institutions, and government organizations across 40 US states. Collectively, the group holds more than 5,300 US patents, underscoring the scope of innovation represented in this year’s selections.

Raghuraman Kannan and His Academic Leadership Roles

Raghuraman Kannan serves as the Michael J. and Sharon R. Bukstein Chair in Cancer Research and holds joint appointments at the University of Missouri’s School of Medicine and College of Engineering. Raghuraman Kannan is also an associate director of the Immuno-oncology and Therapeutics Program at MU Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

Through these roles, Raghuraman Kannan works at the intersection of medicine, engineering, and translational research. His academic leadership focuses on moving laboratory discoveries into clinical and commercial use, particularly in the field of cancer treatment.

Raghuraman Kannan on Being Named an NAI Fellow

Reacting to the recognition, Raghuraman Kannan described the honor as a shared achievement. He said being named an NAI Fellow is a profound honor and credited his colleagues, collaborators, and students for their contributions. He also expressed gratitude to the University of Missouri for fostering an environment that encourages innovation and enables research to be translated into real-world solutions.

The National Academy of Inventors places strong emphasis on practical application, a principle that aligns closely with Raghuraman Kannan’s research approach.

Raghuraman Kannan’s Research in Cancer Nanotechnology

Raghuraman Kannan is known for integrating chemistry, molecular biology, and materials science with applied cancer research. Over the course of his career, Raghuraman Kannan has been issued 65 patents, including 12 that are currently active in the United States. His work is focused on improving cancer treatment effectiveness while limiting damage to healthy cells.

Traditional cancer therapies often affect both malignant and non-cancerous cells, leading to severe side effects. To address this limitation, Raghuraman Kannan has developed targeted drug delivery systems using nanoparticles. These systems are designed to deliver therapeutic agents directly to tumors, reducing exposure to healthy tissue.

Using this nanoparticle-based approach, Raghuraman Kannan is advancing treatments for ovarian, breast, pancreatic, and liver cancers. His research aims to improve treatment precision and patient outcomes while reducing toxicity.

Raghuraman Kannan’s Work on Drug Resistance and RNA Interference

In addition to cancer treatment development, Raghuraman Kannan has made significant contributions to understanding drug resistance in cancer. Resistance to chemotherapy remains a major challenge in oncology, often limiting long-term treatment success.

Raghuraman Kannan’s research uses nanotechnology in combination with RNA interference, or RNAi, a biological process that can silence specific genes. This work has helped identify methods to reverse resistance to existing cancer drugs, opening new therapeutic pathways for patients who no longer respond to standard treatments.

Diagnostic Innovation Led by Raghuraman Kannan

Raghuraman Kannan’s laboratory has also developed a diagnostic platform known as the NSCLC-Suite. The platform is designed to support oncologists in developing more precise and personalized treatment plans, particularly for patients with complex cancer profiles.

The NSCLC-Suite reflects Raghuraman Kannan’s broader focus on personalized medicine and data-driven clinical decision-making.

Raghuraman Kannan’s Patents, Publications, and Startups

Beyond his 65 issued patents, Raghuraman Kannan has published more than 55 peer-reviewed research papers and holds seven additional patents. His work has directly contributed to the formation of four startup companies aimed at commercializing nanotechnology-based cancer solutions.

These startups focus on translating laboratory discoveries into scalable technologies that can be used in clinical settings. Raghuraman Kannan’s entrepreneurial activity is a key factor in his selection as a National Academy of Inventors Fellow.

Raghuraman Kannan’s Long-Term Goal in Cancer Research

Raghuraman Kannan has consistently emphasized the importance of clinical impact. He has stated that his ultimate goal is to see his research adopted in hospitals and cancer centers. He believes the most meaningful outcome of his work will be watching physicians use his discoveries to improve patient care and save lives.

The election of Raghuraman Kannan as a National Academy of Inventors Fellow highlights his sustained contributions to cancer research, innovation, and technology transfer, reinforcing his position as a leading figure in cancer nanotechnology and translational science.