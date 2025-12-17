Three Indian students injured in Bondi Beach shooting during Sydney ‘Hanukkah’ event

Three Indian students were among at least 40 people injured in a deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a public gathering for the Jewish festival known as “Hanukkah by the Sea,” according to media reports published Tuesday. The attack took place on Sunday evening and has drawn widespread attention in Australia and internationally.

The Australia Today news portal reported that two of the three Indian students injured in the Bondi Beach attack are currently receiving hospital treatment. Authorities have not released the identities of the injured Indian students, and officials have not confirmed the nature or severity of their injuries. Police said the students were hurt during the shooting but did not provide additional details.

Indian students injured during Bondi Beach public event

The shooting occurred when two men opened fire on a crowd gathered at the beachfront event. The incident caused panic as emergency services rushed to the scene and secured the area. Authorities said at least 15 people were killed, including a 10-year-old child, making the incident one of the deadliest attacks in Australia in recent years.

Officials confirmed that five of the injured victims are in critical condition. Two police officers who were injured while responding to the incident are reported to be in serious but stable condition. Medical teams treated victims at the scene before transporting several to nearby hospitals.

The presence of Indian students among those injured has prompted close coordination between Indian and Australian authorities. Indian officials said they are monitoring the situation, particularly with regard to the welfare and treatment of the injured Indian students.

Investigation widens as police examine extremist links

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said the investigation remains active and continues to expand as new information emerges. Authorities are examining the suspects’ movements, including their international travel history, and are reviewing extremist material discovered during the investigation. Police said they are working with national and international agencies as part of the ongoing probe.

The suspects were identified as a 24-year-old man and his 50-year-old father. Law enforcement agencies have not released further details about their background, but officials confirmed that both were taken into custody as the investigation progressed.

Indian students and cross-border links under review

Indian police provided additional information related to one of the attackers following the incident. According to a Reuters report dated December 16, Indian authorities said one gunman, identified as Sajid Akram, was originally from Hyderabad in the southern Indian state of Telangana. Police said he had limited contact with his family in India in recent years.

In a statement, Telangana state police said family members were not aware of any radical beliefs or activities linked to him. Authorities added that the family did not know the circumstances that may have led to his radicalization.

Indian officials said they are in contact with Australian authorities and are seeking updates related to the investigation and the condition of the injured Indian students. Diplomatic channels remain open to ensure coordination on any developments involving Indian nationals.

Focus on Indian students as authorities monitor developments

The involvement of Indian students in the Bondi Beach shooting has raised concerns among families and the wider Indian community in Australia. Officials have urged the public to rely on verified information as the investigation continues and have said updates will be shared as more details are confirmed.

Australian authorities said security measures at public events are under review following the attack. Meanwhile, Indian authorities reiterated that they are closely monitoring the situation and remain engaged with Australian officials regarding the injured Indian students and the broader investigation.

As the probe continues, police said their priority remains supporting victims, ensuring public safety, and determining the full scope of the attackers’ motives and connections.